Coronavirus: Set up temporary hospitals, isolation centres, Modi tells officials amid shortages
The prime minister chaired a meeting on Saturday night as the second wave of pandemic is straining health infrastructure.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday directed top central government officials to set up temporary hospitals and isolation centres for patients amid an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in India. Despite reports of shortages of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and vaccination doses, the Bharatiya Janata Party government has allowed religious gatherings and election rallies to continue.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 1.45 crore after 2,34,692 new cases were reported on Saturday. This was the sharpest-ever daily jump in infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. With 1,341 deaths, the toll stood at 1,75,649.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 13.96 crore people and killed over 3 million since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 7.95 crore people have recovered from the infection.
Live updates
8.43 am: Seven companies manufacturing Remdesivir have slashed prices of the drug. Zydus Cadilla has reduced the medicine’s price from Rs 2,800 to Rs 899.
7.47 am: North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash claims that more deaths took place in the national Capital on Friday than what the Arvind Kejriwal-led government had reported, reports PTI.
According to the official data shared by the health department, 141 fatalities were reported on April 16. The North Delhi mayor, however, claims that 193 people had died on that day. “According to cremations and burials performed of Covid-19 victims, the number of fatalities stands at 193,” he alleges.
7.45 am: The Odisha government has stopped innoculation drive in over 1,000 session sites, including in the worst-hit Nuapada district, due to vaccine shortages, reports PTI.
7.35 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday night met top central government officials via video conference to review the worsening coronavirus situation in the country. Opposition leaders have criticised him for campaigning in West Bengal despite reports of acute shortages of medical equipment and hospital beds across several states.
Here’s what he told officials at the meeting:
- Utilise the entire national capacity to ramp up vaccine production.
- Ensure additional supply of beds through temporary hospitals and isolation centres.
- Installation of approved medical oxygen plants should be accelerated.
- There is no substitute to testing, tracking and treatment of the coronavirus.
- All necessary measures must be taken to ramp up the availability of hospital beds for Covid patients.
- Local administration needs to be proactive and sensitive to concerns of citizens.
- Use of Remdesivir and other medicines must be in accordance with approved medical guidelines and their misuse and black marketing must be strictly curbed.
A look at developments from Saturday:
- India reported 2,34,692 new cases of coronavirus, setting yet another grim milestone of a highest single-day rise in infections. The toll rose to 1,75,649, with 1,341 more fatalities since Friday.
- Private testing labs in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow city are turning away residents, saying they received “orders from the administration to not test”, even as the district reports a surge in coronavirus cases.
- Delhi has about 24,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and was facing an acute shortage of hospital beds, life-saving drugs and medical oxygen amid the second wave of the pandemic, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. “The situation is very serious, it is very concerning,” Kejriwal said at a press briefing.
- Mumbai’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday called for a complete lockdown in the city considering the current Covid-19 situation. Hours after her comments, Maharashtra reported 6 67,123 new cases of coronavirus – another record high from the state.
- Congress chief Sonia Gandhi criticised the Narendra Modi government for its “the gross unpreparedness and avoidable adhocism” in foreseeing, evaluating and managing the coronavirus crisis in the country.