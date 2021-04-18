A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Several states including UP, Maharashtra, Bengal, TN log highest single-day rise in cases: The Indian Railways will run special trains to supply oxygen to states and Union Territories that are facing an acute shortage of oxygen supply.
  2. ‘Ramp up vaccinations,’ says Manmohan Singh in suggestions to Modi to tackle coronavirus pandemic: The former prime minister also urged Narendra Modi to give states flexibility in defining categories of frontline workers who can be inoculated.
  3. Rahul Gandhi cancels election rallies in Bengal amid surge in cases: Meanwhile, Modi had said in Asansol district of the state that he had never seen such a large number of people at a rally, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had claimed that it was ‘not right to link elections to surge in cases’.
  4. BJP leader Fadnavis’s intervention as Mumbai Police query executive about drug stocks sparks debate: BJP leaders said the party had decided to buy remdesivir valued at Rs 4.75 crore and donate it to the state government.
  5. Modi must resign for mishandling coronavirus crisis, says Mamata Banerjee: She also accused the prime minister of exporting vaccines to other countries to boost his image in the international arena despite the scarcity in India.
  6. Delhi has less than 100 ICU beds left, situation worsening every moment, says Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi chief minister said that around 25,500 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.
  7. China refuses to withdraw troops from Hot Springs, Gogra, say reports: China has reportedly told India that it should be happy with ‘what has been achieved’ during the disengagement process.
  8. Production of oxygen is being doubled, says health minister: Of the 162 plants that were sanctioned in 2020, the Centre has set up 33, according to the Centre. Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, six patients allegedly died due to oxygen shortage.
  9. Delhi, Odisha, MP ask devotees coming from Kumbh Mela in Haridwar to quarantine amid Covid crisis: Devotees returning to Gujarat will have to take an RT-PCR test.
  10. Five coronavirus patients killed in fire at Raipur hospital: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the patients.