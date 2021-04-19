Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday called for a special two-day Parliament session to discuss the massive surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

“It’s an unprecedented and almost a war like situation,” Raut said in a tweet. “Utmost confusion and tension everywhere! No beds, no oxygen and no vaccination as well! It’s nothing but total chaos!”

On Monday morning, India reported 2,73,810 new coronavirus cases, its highest one-day rise in infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The country’s tally rose to 1,50,61,919. India has recorded over 2 lakh infections for the fifth consecutive day.

India’s toll rose to 1,78,769 as it registered 1,619 deaths in the last day. The country’s count of active cases stood at 19,29,329, while the number of recoveries reached 1,29,53,821.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in India. On Sunday, it reported a record 68,631 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall count since the beginning of the pandemic in January last year to 38,37,959. The state’s toll rose by 503 to 38,37,959.

Last week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had contacted the Prime Minister’s Office about the acute shortage of medical oxygen and antiviral drug remdesivir. However, Thackeray’s office claimed he was told that Narendra Modi was campaigning in West Bengal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also flagged the shortage of oxygen and beds in the Capital amid the surge in cases. On Sunday, he alleged that the Capital’s quota of oxygen had been diverted to other states by the Centre, at a time when the city required an increase supply.

Meanwhile, the Centre said the production of medical-grade oxygen was being doubled. The government also decided to prohibit supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, in order to divert the stock for medical use.