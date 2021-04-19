India on Monday recorded 2,73,810 new coronavirus cases, an unprecedented figure since the pandemic broke out in January 2020, to take its tally to 1,50,61,919. With 1,619 deaths, the toll rose to 1,78,769. The country has recorded over 2 lakh infections for the fifth consecutive day.India’s count of active cases stood at 19,29,329, while the number of recoveries reached 1,29,53,821.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Election Commission to reconsider holding the last three phases of Assembly elections in the state on a single day or at least in two days in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, reported PTI. Earlier in the day, Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien had said that Banerjee will not campaign in Kolkata.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that city will be placed under a lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26. Kejriwal said that the six-day lockdown was being imposed in order to make arrangements for oxygen, medicines and hospital beds.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his visit to New Delhi, which was scheduled for next week, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in India. Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to each other later in April “to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India”, the two countries said in a joint statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with doctors on the coronavirus situation in the country at 4 pm, reported ANI. He will hold another video conference with pharmaceutical companies at 6 pm.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has called for a special two-day Parliament session to discuss the massive surge in coronavirus cases in the country. “It’s an unprecedented and almost a war like situation,” Raut tweeted. “Utmost confusion and tension everywhere! No beds, no oxygen and no vaccination as well! It’s nothing but total chaos!”
Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bharagava said that the severity of coronavirus symptoms is less during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, reported ANI. “In this wave, we have witnessed more cases of breathlessness while in the last wave, symptoms like dry cough, joint pain, headaches were more,” he said.
All India Institute Of Medical Sciences chief Randeep Guleria said that antiviral drug Remdesivir does not decrease mortality, reported ANI. “We may use it as we don’t have an anti-viral drug,” he said. “It’s of no use if given early to asymptomatic individuals or ones with mild symptoms. Also of no use, if given late...”
The equity markets witnessed a massive selloff yet again on Monday as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty lost close to 2.50% each by mid-day as coronavirus cases continued to rise in the country, prompting governments to impose fresh restrictions.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.11 crore people and killed over 30.17 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 8.06 crore people have recovered from the infection.