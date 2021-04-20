India on Tuesday recorded 2,59,170 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020 to 1,53,21,089. With 1,761 deaths, the toll rose to 1,80,530. This is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since the start of the pandemic.

The country has recorded over 2 lakh infections for the sixth consecutive day.

India’s count of active cases stood at 20,31,977, while the number of recoveries recorded since the beginning of the outbreak reached 1,31,08,582.

The United States advised its citizens to avoid travelling to India citing a “very high level of Covid-19” in the country. The United Kingdom has also put India on its travel “red list”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday amid the surge in cases, PTI reported. The government had on Monday announced that everyone above 18 years of age would be eligible for vaccination from May 1.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14 crore people and killed over 30 lakh since December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 8 crore people have recovered from the infection.

State updates

Kerala imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am amid the sharp increase in coronavirus cases. The Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the state to ensure continuous and regular supply of oxygen, the remdesivir drug and other facilities required for treatment of coronavirus patients.

The Allahabad HC criticised Uttar Pradesh for mismanagement of the health crisis and ordered curbs in five cities. However, the state refused to implement the order. The Delhi High Court expressed concern about the situation in the Capital and said “the healthcare infrastructure is at the stage of imminent collapse”. Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court gave the state government a 48-hour ultimatum to decide whether it will impose a lockdown.

Global news