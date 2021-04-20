Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, is in stable condition, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday. Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Monday.

“Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi,” Vardhan tweeted. “Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery.”

Singh had taken a test for the coronavirus after suffering from fever. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul and several other politicians wished him a speedy recovery.

On Sunday, Singh, in a letter to Modi, had offered several suggestions to handle the coronavirus crisis. He had added that ramping up India’s vaccination programme was essential amid the surge in cases.

Vardhan, however, dismissed the suggestions and said that Singh’s own party, the Congress, should first follow his advice. The health minister also accused the Congress of spreading falsehoods regarding the efficacy of vaccines.

India on Tuesday recorded recorded 2,59,170 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020 to 1,53,21,089. With 1,761 deaths, the toll rose to 1,80,530. This is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, the Centre announced that everyone above 18 years of age would be eligible for vaccination from May 1.