Top 10 coronavirus updates: Grocery shops in Maharashtra to be open for only four hours
A look at the biggest developments of the day.
- India on Tuesday registered 2,59,170 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020 to 1,53,21,089. With 1,761 deaths, the toll rose to 1,80,530. This is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since the start of the pandemic.
- Grocery stores, vegetable shops and dairies in Maharashtra will only be open from 7 am to 11 am, the state government said in an order, ANI reported. Home delivery from these shops will only be allowed till 8 pm.
- The Supreme Court stayed an Allahabad High Court order imposing a lockdown in five cities of Uttar Pradesh in view of the worsening coronavirus situation.
- The Delhi High Court noted that coronavirus patients in the Capital were not getting sufficient oxygen, and said that industries could wait but not people.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal quarantined himself after his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tested positive for the coronavirus. “All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” Gandhi tweeted.
- Telangana ordered a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in view of the rise in cases, ANI reported. Essential services will remain exempted from these restrictions.
- Everyone aged 16 years and above is eligible for vaccination in the United States, Reuters reported.
- Israel has recorded eight cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, according to Reuters. An unidentified health official said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is at least partially effective against the variant.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.18 crore people and killed over 30.27 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 8.11 crore people have recovered from the infection.