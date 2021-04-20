Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms of the infection.

“All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” he said in a tweet.

Unidentified officials told NDTV that Gandhi was at his home on the advice of doctors. The Congress MP has not met his mother and party chief Sonia Gandhi in the last 12 days. His aides said that Rahul Gandhi has not met his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra either in five days.

On Monday, Congress leader and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had tested positive for the infection and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday announced that Singh’s condition was stable.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday registered 2,59,170 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020 to 1,53,21,089. With 1,761 deaths, the toll rose to 1,80,530. This is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since the start of the pandemic.

Several politicians wished Gandhi a speedy recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he prayed for the Lok Sabha MP’s good health and quick recovery.

