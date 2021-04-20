The big news: Modi says Centre is trying to ensure oxygen availability, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Most Delhi hospital will run out of oxygen within 12 hours, said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and Maharashtra ministers call for strict lockdown.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Narendra Modi rules out countrywide lockdown, asks states to opt for it as last resort: The prime minister also acknowledged the shortage of medical oxygen across India, and said the central government will ramp up production.
- Most Delhi hospitals will run out of oxygen in 8-12 hours, says Manish Sisodia: Prominent facilities such as the Max Hospital and Sri Ganga Ram Hospital also said that oxygen is in short supply. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC asked the Centre why it was waiting till April 22 to ban industrial use of oxygen.
- Impose strict lockdown in Maharashtra, state ministers tell Uddhav Thackeray amid Covid surge: State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said infections in the state have been rising despite the restrictions imposed from April 14. Meanwhile, grocery stores in the state will operate between 7 am to 11 am, home delivery allowed till 8 pm.
- ‘Poor and disadvantaged will suffer,’ says Congress, criticises Centre’s new policy on Covid vaccines: The Centre announced that from May 1, states can directly buy the shots from vaccine manufacturers.
- India retains 142nd rank on World Press Freedom Index, among most dangerous nations for journalists: In India, RSF said journalists who dare to criticise the government are branded as ‘anti-state,’ ‘anti-national’ or even ‘pro-terrorist’ by supporters of BJP.
- Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal urges migrant workers not to leave amid lockdown, says ‘Delhi is yours’: Hundreds of migrant workers have gathered at railway stations and bus terminals to get back home after the restrictions were imposed for six days.
- White House evasive on whether US will lift ban on vaccine material export to India: On Monday, S Jaishankar tweeted that he had spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed ‘issues pertaining to health cooperation’.
- Johnson & Johnson seeks India’s permission for clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine: The vaccine, known as Janssen, is administered in a single-dose, and can be stored at refrigerator temperature.
- Rahul Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19, PM Modi, other politicians wish him speedy recovery: Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quarantines himself after his wife tested positive.
- No lockdown in five Uttar Pradesh cities as SC stays Allahabad HC order: The Uttar Pradesh government had refused to enforce the order, citing livelihood of the poor.