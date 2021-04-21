A look at the headlines right now:

  1. At least 24 Covid patients dead after leak in oxygen tanker disrupts supply in Nashik hospital: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.
  2. Centre increases Delhi’s oxygen supply after top hospitals flag shortage for second day: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that authorities in Haryana were stalling trucks carrying oxygen to the Capital.
  3. Covaxin shows 78% efficacy in phase 3 interim analysis, says Bharat Biotech: The efficacy against severe Covid-19 disease, however, was 100%, the company said.
  4. Covid infections after vaccination very small in number, says Centre, pushes for more inoculations: ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said these ‘breakthrough infections’ affected frontline workers who were more exposed to the virus.
  5. Covishield vaccine to cost Rs 400 per dose for states, Rs 600 for private hospitals: Serum Institute: The Centre had asked manufacturers to declare prices before the next phase of vaccination begins on May 1.
  6. Char Dham Yatra cannot be a repeat of Kumbh Mela, says Uttarakhand HC, asks state to issue SOPs: The Char Dham Yatra is scheduled between May 14 and May 18.
  7. Centre’s vaccine strategy is no less than demonetisation, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress MP said that people will stand in queues and lose money, health and life just like in 2016. ‘Only a few industrialists will benefit,’ he claimed.
  8. Why are coronavirus patients not getting beds if there are enough available, asks Gujarat HC: The state government informed the court that 55,783 of the 79,944 beds were occupied at hospitals and other facilities and the rest were vacant.
  9. Delhi government looted our oxygen tanker, alleges Haryana minister amid shortages: Anil Vij said that his government will offer police protection to all carriers transporting oxygen to Haryana from now on.
  10. Sero survey showed second wave was imminent but Centre ignored it, claims Priyanka Gandhi: She asked why the Narendra Modi government did not make arrangements to deal with crisis.