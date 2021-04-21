The big news: Oxygen leak in Maharashtra hospital causes 24 deaths, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Centre increased Delhi’s oxygen supply after top hospitals flag shortage again, and Covaxin showed 78% efficacy in phase 3 interim results.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 24 Covid patients dead after leak in oxygen tanker disrupts supply in Nashik hospital: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.
- Centre increases Delhi’s oxygen supply after top hospitals flag shortage for second day: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that authorities in Haryana were stalling trucks carrying oxygen to the Capital.
- Covaxin shows 78% efficacy in phase 3 interim analysis, says Bharat Biotech: The efficacy against severe Covid-19 disease, however, was 100%, the company said.
- Covid infections after vaccination very small in number, says Centre, pushes for more inoculations: ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said these ‘breakthrough infections’ affected frontline workers who were more exposed to the virus.
- Covishield vaccine to cost Rs 400 per dose for states, Rs 600 for private hospitals: Serum Institute: The Centre had asked manufacturers to declare prices before the next phase of vaccination begins on May 1.
- Char Dham Yatra cannot be a repeat of Kumbh Mela, says Uttarakhand HC, asks state to issue SOPs: The Char Dham Yatra is scheduled between May 14 and May 18.
- Centre’s vaccine strategy is no less than demonetisation, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress MP said that people will stand in queues and lose money, health and life just like in 2016. ‘Only a few industrialists will benefit,’ he claimed.
- Why are coronavirus patients not getting beds if there are enough available, asks Gujarat HC: The state government informed the court that 55,783 of the 79,944 beds were occupied at hospitals and other facilities and the rest were vacant.
- Delhi government looted our oxygen tanker, alleges Haryana minister amid shortages: Anil Vij said that his government will offer police protection to all carriers transporting oxygen to Haryana from now on.
- Sero survey showed second wave was imminent but Centre ignored it, claims Priyanka Gandhi: She asked why the Narendra Modi government did not make arrangements to deal with crisis.