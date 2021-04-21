Maharashtra on Wednesday announced stricter restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the state. This includes 15% attendance in government and private offices and a cap of 25 guests at weddings.

The new curbs will come into effect from 8 pm on April 22 to 7 am on May 1.

🚨New strict restrictions under #BreakTheChain🚨



To be implemented from 22nd April 2021, 8pm onwards pic.twitter.com/ifyrcQCbnH — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 21, 2021

Maharashtra has so far been the state worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak, contributing about a quarter of the country’s total 1,56,16,130 infections. On Wednesday, the state recorded 67,468 new Covid-19 cases and 568 deaths, taking its tally of infections to 40,27,827, and the toll to 61,911.

The state has already implemented one round of restrictions from April 14 for 15 days. Only essential services are allowed to operate during this period and a ban has been imposed on gatherings of more than four. Restaurants can only offer takeaways and home delivery.

Here’s a look at the new restrictions:

Offices

All government offices will operate only with 15% attendance except for emergency services directly connected to the management of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the case of Mantralaya and central government offices in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the head of the department can decide if higher attendance is required after seeking permission for the same from the chief executive officer of the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority.

In case of other government offices, the head of the office can decide for higher attendance after taking permission from the local Disaster Management Authority.

All other offices that were exempted from restrictions in the order dated April 13, should function only with 15% of their total attendance or five people, whichever is more.

Marriage ceremonies

Marriage ceremonies can be held only as a single event in one hall, not extending beyond two hours, with a maximum of 25 persons.

Families that flout these restrictions will be fined Rs 50,000 and any venue that is misused or if its authorities do not adhere to the restrictions, it will be closed till promulgation of Covid 19 as a disaster remains in force.

Private transport

All private transport, excluding buses, can ply only for emergency or essential services or for other “valid reasons” at 50% of the seating capacity, including the driver. Transporters who flout these rules will be fined Rs 10,000.

Private vehicles will not be allowed to undertake inter-district or inter-city journeys and should be confined to the city of residence of the travellers.

For residents, inter-district or inter-city travel is allowed only if required for performing an essential service or in case of medical emergencies or attending unavoidable events like funerals or severe sickness of family.

Meanwhile, private buses can ply at 50% of seating capacity, but with no standing travellers.

Private buses are allowed to undertake inter-city or inter-district travel, but the service operator must restrict the stoppages to maximum two in at city. The operator will also have to inform the local district administration about the destination and stoppage schedule in advance.

At the stops where passengers are alighting all passengers will be stamped on the hand for 14 days home quarantine. This stamping must be done by the bus operator.