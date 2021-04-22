West Bengal: Voting begins for 43 constituencies in sixth phase of Assembly polls
Over 1 crore voters will decide the fate of 306 candidates in this phase of elections.
Voting began on Thursday morning in forty-three constituencies across four districts of West Bengal. The sixth phase of the Assembly elections in the state is taking place amid the surge in coronavirus cases.
West Bengal recorded 10,784 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its tally of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January last year to 6,88,956. The state’s toll rose by 58 to 10,710.
The Election Commission denied Trinamool Congress’ request to club the remaining phases of voting in view of the coronavirus situation, saying that it was not feasible since polls were planned well in advance. However, the Election Commission said it will ensure that coronavirus-related safety rules are followed during the voting.
Security has been increased in the state in view of the violence in previous phases of the elections. During the fourth on April 17, four people were killed as central security force personnel opened fire at a polling booth in Cooch Behar after some local residents allegedly clashed with them.
At least 1,071 companies of central forces will be deployed in the state to ensure free and fair voting the Election Commission said.
Live updates
7.48 am: Bharatiya Janata Party National Vice President Mukul Roy votes in North 24 Parganas.
7.33 am: Over 1 crore voters will decide the fate of 306 candidates in the sixth phase of elections on Thursday, PTI reports.
7.30 am: Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Uttar Dinjanpur district, ANI reports.
7.26 am: Bongaon and Krishnanagar, two strongholds of the Matua community, are among the constituencies that will vote on Thursday, Hindustan Times reports.
Matua community is comprised of Hindu refugees from Bangladesh. There are nearly 1.5 crore voters of the Matua community in West Bengal, who wield impact in at least 30 Assembly seats.
7.21 am: Bharatiya Janata Party National Vice President Mukul Roy, Trinamool Congress ministers Jyotipriyo Mallick and Chandrima Bhattacharya and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Tanmay Bhattacharya are among the leaders contesting elections in the sixth phase.
7.15 am: Voting for the sixth phase of West Bengal elections begins. West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh casts his vote in North 24 Parganas.