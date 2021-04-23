China on Friday said it was willing to offer support to India as it battles an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases amid a severe oxygen crisis, the Hindustan Times reported.

“China is willing to communicate specific matters with India according to its needs,” an official from the country’s foreign ministry told the newspaper.

The news came a day after China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that Beijing is ready to provide outbreak prevention support and medical supplies to India, where the healthcare infrastructure has reached its breaking point.

Wang said China is aware that the epidemic in India has been severe recently, and there is a temporary shortage of necessary materials for epidemic prevention. He was responding to a question at a media briefing about what action China is taking in view of the spreading outbreak in India.

“China is willing to provide the necessary support and help,” Wang said, without giving details of what such assistance might consist of. “The novel coronavirus is a common enemy of all mankind, and the global community needs to unite as one to fight against epidemics.”

There was no immediate reaction from the Indian government, nor has there been any confirmation on whether Beijing has officially conveyed to New Delhi its intention to extend help.

China’s offer came at a time when diplomatic relations between the two countries have been at their lowest point in the backdrop of the months-long military standoff along the Line of Actual Control.

A thaw in tensions was achieved in February when thousands of Indian and Chinese frontline troops disengaged from the southern and northern banks of Pangong Lake in the Ladakh. However, they remain in a standoff in Gogra and Hot Springs, and one other place, Depsang.

France offers support

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron too offered to provide support to India to help the country tide over the coronavirus crisis.

“France is with you in this struggle, which spares no one,” Emmanuel Macron said, according to a message of solidarity tweeted on his behalf by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain. “We stand ready to provide our support.”

— President Emmanuel Macron — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) April 23, 2021

India on Friday reported a record-breaking 3,32,730 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 1,62,63,695 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is also the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far. India first hit the grim milestone of more than 3 lakh cases on Thursday, when it logged 3.14 lakh infections in a day.

For the first time, 2,263 deaths were recorded. The toll rose to 1,86,920.