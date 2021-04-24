Coronavirus: India a ‘devastating reminder’ of what pandemic can do, says WHO chief
Delhi, Bengaluru and Maharashtra on Friday recorded their highest single-day toll from Covid-19 since the pandemic began in January last year.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said the Covid situation in India was “a devastating reminder of what the virus can do”.
India is in the midst of an unprecedented second wave of the pandemic. On Saturday, it reported 3,46,786 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the third consecutive day that the country set a global record for daily infections since the pandemic began last year. With this, the country’s tally of infections rose to 1,66,10,481. As many as 2,624 deaths were registered, taking the toll to 1,89,544.
India first hit the grim milestone of more than 3 lakh cases on Thursday, when it logged 3.14 lakh infections in a day.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.52 crore people and killed over 30.83 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 8.35 crore people have recovered from the infection.
Live updates
9.52 am: Amid the surge in Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Gurdwara Samiti of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad is providing oxygen cylinders to patients, reports PTI.
Though the group isn’t providing cylinders for home, patients can come to the Indirapuram gurdwara and use them till their oxygen levels normalise. The group has helped 250 Covid patients so far.
9.50 am: A night curfew will come into force in Andhra Pradesh from today, reports the Hindustan Times. The restrictions will be in place from 10pm to 5am, the Chief Minister’s Office says.
9.47 am: The Delhi Police arrest a 51-year-old man after 48 oxygen cylinders were seized from his home in the city, reports NDTV. A team of Delhi Police recovered 32 big and 16 small cylinders of oxygen during a raid at the house in the south-west area of the Capital on Friday.
The owner of the house, Anil Kumar, claimed to have a business of industrial oxygen, but could not produce a license for his business, the police say.
9.10 am: The Moolchand hospital in Delhi takes to Twitter to plead with the government to replenish its oxygen, saying they only had supplies worth about two hours left. The hospital has 135 Covid-19 patients, many of whom are on life support.
9.09 am: Some visuals from Maharashtra and Odisha where restrictions have been imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.
9.06 am: A 61-year-old Covid patient in Bengaluru allegedly dies by suicide after he hanged himself at a city hospital on Friday night, reports ANI, quoting the Karnataka Police.
9.02 am: World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the situation in India is “a devastating reminder of what the virus can do,” reports AFP.
8.59 am: Pakistani citizens urge Prime Minister Imran Khan to lend support to India as the country scrambles for supplies of oxygen and other emergency aid amid a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Also read:
Pakistan citizens urge PM Imran Khan on Twitter to help India tide over Covid crisis
8.58 am: Delhi, Bengaluru and Maharashtra on Friday recorded their highest single-day toll from Covid-19 since the pandemic began in January last year.
Read more here:
Coronavirus: Delhi, Maharashtra and Bengaluru record highest single-day toll
Here are the top updates from Friday
- India on Friday reported a record-breaking 3,32,730 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 1,62,63,695 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is also the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far. India first hit the grim milestone of more than 3 lakh cases on Thursday, when it logged 3.14 lakh infections in a day.
- A special train carrying liquid medical oxygen made its first journey on Thursday from Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam to Maharashtra. On Friday evening, it reached Nagpur with seven tankers of medical oxygen.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked state governments to check hoarding and black marketing of oxygen and medicines. In a meeting with chief ministers of 11 states and Union Territories that are witnessing a heavy burden of coronavirus cases, Modi assured them of full support from the Centre in dealing with the pandemic.
- The United States defended its restrictions on the export of raw materials needed to manufacture coronavirus vaccines. The restriction is significant as it threatens to slow India’s vaccination drive.
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that the new Covid-19 variants detected in India were more infectious. He added that both doses of the Covid-19 vaccines must be taken as there was a significant chance of contracting the infection if just one dose is taken. Meanwhile, the National Centre for Disease Control said the current wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi could have been fuelled by the United Kingdom strain of the virus.
- Twenty-five “sickest” coronavirus patients died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi in 24 hours amid a last-minute scramble for oxygen. Meanwhile, at least 14 coronavirus patients admitted to a hospital in Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district died after a fire broke out in the medical facility.
- The Delhi High Court instructed all hospitals and nursing facilities in the Capital to approach the nodal officer with their requests for oxygen supplies.
- Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila announced that it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India for emergency use of its anti-viral drug Virafin for treating moderate Covid-19 cases.
- Jharkhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa joined the list of states that will provide free vaccinations against the coronavirus to people aged 18 years and above.
- Opposition leaders demanded a uniform vaccination rate as India is battling a terrible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blamed the Narendra Modi government for the alarming shortage of oxygen in the country amid a rapidly worsening coronavirus outbreak.