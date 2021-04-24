Justice NV Ramana on Saturday took oath as the next Chief Justice of India.

He was administered the oath by President Ramnath Kovind in the Ashoka Hall in Rashtrapati Bhavan at 11 am, an official release stated. Justice SA Bobde had retired from the post on Friday.

Ramana became the 48th judge to assume the office of the highest judicial position in the country. His term will end on August 26, 2022.

Watch LIVE: Swearing-in-Ceremony of the Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana at Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/2anxKgohll — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 24, 2021

Last month, Bobde had recommended Ramana for the post. Hours later, the Supreme Court dismissed a complaint of bias and impropriety filed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against Ramana.

Ramana had enrolled as an advocate in February 1983 at the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He worked as a panel counsel for various government organisations.

He also served as an additional standing counsel for the central government and standing counsel for Railways in Central Administrative Tribunal, Hyderabad. He was also the additional advocate general of Andhra Pradesh.

On June 27, 2000, he was appointed a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He functioned as the acting chief justice of Andhra Pradesh HC from March 10, 2013 to May 20, 2013. He was made the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on September 2, 2013, and elevated to the Supreme Court in 2014.