The big news: Arvind Kejriwal asks for spare oxygen from other states, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Twitter censored 52 tweets critical of India’s handling of coronavirus, and the Serum Institute defended its vaccine pricing.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to chief ministers for spare oxygen: Kejriwal took to Twitter to say that the severity of the coronavirus wave was such that “all available resources are proving inadequate”, despite the Centre’s help. Earlier in the day, at least 20 patients died at a Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortages.
- On Centre’s request, Twitter takes down 52 tweets criticising India’s handling of pandemic: The tweets, which are no longer accessible in India, include those posted by Congress MP Revanth Reddy, West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak, actor Vineet Kumar Singh and filmmakers Vinod Kapri and Avinash Das.
- Serum Institute defends vaccine pricing, says initial rates were based on advance funding: The vaccine maker’s comment came after it was pointed out that a price of Rs 600 per dose would mean that Indians getting inoculated with Covishield at private hospitals from May 1 could end up paying the highest price in the world for this vaccine. The Centre has, however, said it will continue to procure the vaccine from Serum Institute at Rs 150 per dose.
- We will hang anyone who obstructs oxygen supply, says Delhi HC: The court was hearing a petition filed by Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in the national Capital concerning shortage of oxygen at the facility for coronavirus patients.
- CBI files FIR against former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh, searches his Mumbai home: Deshmukh has been charged under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act which deals with illegal gratification obtained by a public servant and for criminal conspiracy under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code.
- Eight killed, six injured as glacier burst leads to avalanche in Chamoli in Uttarakhand: Besides recovering the bodies, the Army has managed to rescue 384 others who were working at a Border Roads Organisation camp in the area.
- ‘We must fight together,’ says Pakistan PM Imran Khan on coronavirus situation in India: The country’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also tweeted pledging support to India. The remarks came after several Pakistani social media users on Friday tweeted, many of them using hashtags like #IndiaNeedsOxygen, to lend support to India.
- Centre asks states to set up field hospitals in lead up to third phase of vaccination: The Centre also asked states to register more Covid vaccination centres by engaging with private hospitals, hospitals of industrial establishments, and industry associations.
- NV Ramana takes oath as 48th Chief Justice of India: Ramana was administered the oath by President Ramnath Kovind in the Ashoka Hall in Rashtrapati Bhavan at 11 am. His term will end on August 26, 2022.
- Missing Indonesian submarine with 53 on board has sunk, says country’s Navy: The KRI Nanggala 402 went missing on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill, with the head of the Indonesian submarine fleet aboard.