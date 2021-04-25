Coronavirus: With 3.49 lakh cases, India records highest daily rise for fourth day in a row
For the first time, 2,767 deaths were registered. The toll is now 1,92,311.
India on Sunday reported a record-breaking 3,49,691 new cases in a day, taking the total number of infections to 1,69,60,172 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far, and the fourth consecutive day when the country has set such a grim global record. For the first time, 2,767 deaths were registered. The toll is now 1,92,311, while there are 26,82,751 active cases.
Meanwhile, at least 23 people died after a fire broke out inside a coronavirus intensive care unit of a hospital in Baghdad, Iraq. The explosion was caused by “a fault in the storage of oxygen cylinders”, according to reports.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.6 crore people and killed over 30.96 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 8.41 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.37 am: The Punjab government, meanwhile, stopped operations at iron and steel plants to divert oxygen for medical use, PTI reports.
9.30 am: Six critically ill patients died at a hospital in Amritsar in Punjab on Saturday, the Hindustan Times reports. They died due to a shortage of oxygen.
The hospital authorities claimed that the district officials prioritised government hospitals. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered an inquiry.
9.20 am: A complete weekend curfew is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. It will in place till 6 am on Monday.
9.10 am: At least 23 people died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Baghdad, Iraq. The explosion was caused by “a fault in the storage of oxygen cylinders”, according to AFP. The fire broke out inside a coronavirus intensive care unit at Ibn al-Khatib hospital. The flames reportedly spread out over many floors.
9 am: The United States is “deeply concerned” by the severe Covid outbreak in India, says White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, according to ANI. “We’re working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic.”
8.50 am: “Our hearts go out to Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID outbreak,” says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to ANI.” We’re working closely with our partners in the Indian govt, and we’ll rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India & India’s healthcare heroes.”
8.40 am: The second wave of Covid has hit India more like a tsunami, with a deadly toll. Here are some ways we make the best of the crisis we are facing. It is imperative that we build on to what we previously did right and rectify our past mistakes, says a Mumbai doctor.
8.30 am: From Saturday night, only German citizens would be able to enter Germany from India, ANiIreports. “In order not to jeopardise our vaccination campaign, we need to significantly limit our passenger traffic with India,” German Health Minister Jens Spahn said.
The temporary restrictions come as India witnesses a record rise in Covid cases. Canada, UAE, Hong Kong and the UK are among some other countries that have restricted travel from India.
8.20 am: The Centre has approved 4.3 lakh vials of antiviral drug remdesivir to Maharashtra, the Hindustan Times reports.
“The central government today has approved the supply of 4,35,000 vials of Remdesivir to Maharashtra till April 30th,” the chief minister’s office said on Saturday. “CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked the Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi for accepting his request.” Around 2.69 lakh vials were sent earlier.
8.10 am: The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi announces that it has received 5 tonnes of oxygen at 4.15 am, ANI reports. “Oxygen running in full pressure after a long time,” the spokesperson says.
Ganga Ram and the Gandhi Hospital in Uttam Nagar had sounded an alarm around midnight, warning that they only had oxygen left for a few more hours, according to NDTV. Both hospitals later received help.
8 am: Biotechnology company Bharat Biotech’s coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, will cost Rs 600 per dose for state governments and Rs 1,200 for private companies. The vaccine will be priced between $15 and $20 (approximately Rs 1,120 and 1,500) for export.
7.50 am: The police in Madhya Pradesh make Covid guidelines violators make squats as a punishment, ANI reports.
7.40 am: West Bengal reported 14,281 coronavirus cases on Saturday and 59 deaths on Saturday, PTI reports. This is the state’s highest single-day rise in cases since the pandemic broke out in March 2020. It now has 7,28,061 cases and 10,884 deaths. The number of actives cases is 81,375.
Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- On Saturday, it reported 3,46,786 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the third consecutive day that the country set a global record for daily infections since the pandemic began last year. With this, the country’s tally of infections rose to 1,66,10,481. As many as 2,624 deaths were registered, taking the toll to 1,89,544.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to chief ministers for spare oxygen. He took to Twitter to say that the severity of the coronavirus wave was such that “all available resources are proving inadequate”, despite the Centre’s help. Earlier in the day, at least 20 patients died at a Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortages.
- Serum Institute defended its vaccine pricing, saying the initial rates were based on advance funding. The vaccine maker’s comment came after it was pointed out that a price of Rs 600 per dose would mean that Indians getting inoculated with Covishield at private hospitals from May 1 could end up paying the highest price in the world for this vaccine. The Centre has, however, said it will continue to procure the vaccine from Serum Institute at Rs 150 per dose.
- The Delhi High Court on Saturday said it would “hang” any official found obstructing the pick up or supply of oxygen. The court was hearing a petition filed by Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in the national Capital concerning shortage of oxygen at the facility for coronavirus patients.
- Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed solidarity with India amid the massive second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted not just in an unprecedented rise in cases, but also strained the health infrastructure. The country’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also tweeted pledging support to India. The remarks came after several Pakistani social media users on Friday tweeted, many of them using hashtags like #IndiaNeedsOxygen, to lend support to India.
- The Centre has asked states to set up field hospitals in the lead up to the third phase of vaccination. The Centre also asked states to register more Covid vaccination centres by engaging with private hospitals, hospitals of industrial establishments, and industry associations.