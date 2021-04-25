India on Sunday reported a record-breaking 3,49,691 new cases in a day, taking the total number of infections to 1,69,60,172 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far, and the fourth consecutive day when the country has set such a grim global record. For the first time, 2,767 deaths were registered. The toll is now 1,92,311.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens not to fall prey to rumours about coronavirus vaccines. India is set to begin the third phase of immunisation, covering all above 18 years, from May 1.
The Centre directed state governments to ensure that use of liquid oxygen was not allowed for any non-medical purpose as supplies were needed for Covid-19 patients amid a severe shortage in India.
The Union government said it was mandatory for those between 18 and 45 years to register themselves on the government’s Co-WIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app from April 28 for vaccination against the coronavirus, ANI reported. There will be no facility for walk-in registrations for beneficiaries in this age group.
The United Kingdom, the European Union and Germany on Sunday promised to help India tackle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate cancellation of the diversion of 80 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen from manufacturing facilities in his state to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Congress leader Pawan Khera sent a legal notice to Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and social media platform Twitter for taking down his April 12 tweet on the surge of Covid-19 cases. The tweet had questioned the “complete silence” of the Union government in allowing the Kumbh Mela and election rallies to take place despite the worsening coronavirus situation in India.