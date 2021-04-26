Coronavirus: US promises to send raw material needed to make Covishield vaccine
Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Germany, Pakistan, France and China have also offered help with medical equipment.
The United States on Monday promised to make available the raw material required to manufacture the Covishield vaccine. It had placed restrictions on the export of the raw materials, thereby threatening to slow India’s coronavirus vaccination drive. The US had earlier defended its move saying the Joe Biden administration’s first obligation was to vaccinate Americans.
The US also offered to provide test kits, PPEs and other equipment that India may need to fight the second wave of the coronavirus, which is battering India. Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Germany, Pakistan, France and China have also offered help.
India on Sunday reported a record-breaking 3,49,691 new cases in a day, taking the total number of infections to 1,69,60,172 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far, and the fourth consecutive day when the country has set such a grim global record. For the first time, 2,767 deaths were registered. The toll is now 1,92,311.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.6 crore people and killed over 31 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 8.46 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.52 am: A curfew has been imposed in Kotdwar and Swargashram parts of Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand as coronavirus cases rise, ANI reports.
8.50 am: Canada also offers to help India through the crisis. “Our thoughts are with people of India as they face a devastating new wave of COVID19 pandemic,” Foreign Minister Marc Garneau says. “Canada stands ready to assist and has reached out to Indian authorities to determine how Canada can best support India in its time of need.”
8.45 am: Hours before Biden and Harris tweeted, the US National Security Advisor spoke to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and promised to make available the raw material required to manufacture the Covishield vaccine.
“To help treat COVID-19 patients and protect front-line health workers in India, the United States has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India,” National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.
“The United States also is pursuing options to provide oxygen generation and related supplies on an urgent basis,” the statement added. “The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is funding a substantial expansion of manufacturing capability for BioE, the vaccine manufacturer in India, enabling BioE to ramp up to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022.”
8.40 am: This is the first time the US’ top leadership has reacted to the situation in India despite international coverage of the crisis. It came merely hours after the United Kingdom, the European Union and Germany promised to help India tackle the second wave. Pakistan, France and China have also offered help.
8.30 am: United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday morning promised to help India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the top updates from Sunday
- The Centre directed state governments to ensure that use of liquid oxygen was not allowed for any non-medical purpose as supplies were needed for Covid-19 patients amid a severe shortage in India.
- Over 500 Pressure Swing Adsorption medical oxygen generation plants will be set up in public health facilities across the country through the PM Cares Fund amid a severe shortage of supplies, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens not to fall prey to rumours about coronavirus vaccines. India is set to begin the third phase of immunisation, covering all above 18 years, from May 1. The Union government said it was mandatory for those between 18 and 45 years to register themselves on the government’s Co-WIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app from April 28 for vaccination against the coronavirus, ANI reported. There will be no facility for walk-in registrations for beneficiaries in this age group.
- The Maharashtra and Rajasthan governments said they will vaccinate all their citizens over 18 years for free.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate cancellation of the diversion of 80 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen from manufacturing facilities in his state to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown in the national Capital till 5 am on May 3. The lockdown was earlier scheduled to end on Monday.
- Congress leader Pawan Khera sent a legal notice to Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and social media platform Twitter for taking down his April 12 tweet on the surge of Covid-19 cases. The tweet had questioned the “complete silence” of the Union government in allowing the Kumbh Mela and election rallies to take place despite the worsening coronavirus situation in India.