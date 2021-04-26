India on Monday reported a record-breaking 3,52,991 new cases in a day, taking the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 1,73,13,163. This is the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far, and the fifth consecutive day when the country has set such a grim global record. For the first time, 2,812 deaths were registered. The toll is now 1,95,123.
All retired armed forces medical personnel or those who took early retirement in the last two years will be recalled to work in Covid-19 facilities near their current residences, the Centre said.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Randeep Guleria urged hospitals to use oxygen judiciously amid an acute shortage in the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs claimed that India has enough stock of medical oxygen but the main challenge was its transportation. The Centre, meanwhile, told the Delhi High Court that states cannot procure oxygen and it has to be done on a national level only.
The Tamil Nadu government allowed the reopening of Vedanta’s Sterlite copper unit plant in Thoothukudi for four months to produce oxygen amid a dire shortage of the gas in several parts of the country. The copper smelter plant was sealed after 13 people protesting against its expansion were killed in police firing on May 22, 2018.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a two-week lockdown in the state from 9 pm on Tuesday. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting after consulting the state’s expert committee, Yediyurappa said. The Cabinet also decided to provide coronavirus vaccines free of cost at government hospitals for those between 18 to 45 years of age.
The Madras High Court said the Election Commission should be booked on charges of murder for allowing rallies to continue in poll-bound states, despite an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in India. “Were you on another planet when the election rallies were held?” the court said. “Your officers should be booked on murder charges probably.”
China’s state-run Sichuan Airlines suspended all its cargo flights to India for 15 days, citing the deteriorating coronavirus situation. This is likely to cause major disruption in India’s efforts to procure the much-needed oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from China. Bangladesh on Sunday decided to shut its border with India for the next two weeks as India’s surge in coronavirus infections grows at the fastest pace in the world.
Four Congress-ruled states – Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand – on Sunday said they will not be able to start vaccinating all adults from May 1 because the Centre had allegedly hijacked vaccine stocks from manufacturers, leaving very little for them.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.6 crore people and killed over 31 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 8.46 crore people have recovered from the infection.