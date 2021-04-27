The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that its suo motu intervention into the management of the coronavirus pandemic was not meant to supplant ongoing cases in various High Courts in the country, Live Law reported. The court, however, added that it cannot be a “mute spectator” at the time of a national crisis.

“We are playing a complementary role,” Justice DY Chandrachud said. “If the High Courts have any difficulty in dealing with an issue due to territorial limitations, we will help.”

The bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, heard the case after former Chief Justice of India SA Bobde took suo motu cognisance of problems of oxygen and drug supply to coronavirus patients. Bobde retired a day after the first hearing of the matter.

Last week, the Congress and the Supreme Court Bar Association had pointed out that the High Courts were better placed to get immediate reports on the Covid-19 situation and pass swift directions in the cases.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court also said that the High Courts were in a better position to monitor what was going on withing their territorial boundaries, adding that the ongoing proceedings in various states will not be restrained.

During the hearing, Bhat raised the matter of differential pricing of vaccines by manufacturers and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on what the central government was doing about it, Live Law reported.

“There are powers under Drugs Controller Act, Section 6 of Patents Act,” Bhat said. “This is a pandemic and a national crisis. If this is not the time to issue such powers, what is the time?”

Under the new vaccination policy that will come into effect from May 1 and makes all citizens above the age of 18 eligible for the shots, manufacturers will now have to allot 50% of the doses produced to the Centre. They will be allowed to sell the remaining 50% to state governments and private organisations in the open market.

Soon after the health ministry made this announcement on April 19, the Serum Institute of India said that it will sell its Covishield vaccine to states at Rs 400 per shot to state governments and at Rs 600 per shot to private hospitals. Bharat Biotech set the price of its Covaxin shot at Rs 600 per jab for state governments and Rs 1,200 for private hospitals.

However, the Centre will continue to procure its share of vaccines at Rs 150 per shot from both the manufacturers. The Opposition has criticised this, saying that it amounts to profiteering on part of the vaccine manufacturers.

In its order on Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to file an affidavit on the basis and rationale adopted in regard to the pricing of vaccines. It also asked the Centre to provide a projection of the requirement of vaccines to meet the requirements of the third phase of the inoculation drive.

The court also asked the Centre to apprise it on the current total availability of oxygen in the country, enhancement of medical requirements, including bed for coronavirus patients, and the steps taken to ensure availability of essential drugs like remdesivir and favipiravir, Live Law reported.

The matter will next be heard on April 30, when the states can also make their submissions.

The court also appointed senior advocates Jaideep Gupta and Meenakshi Arora as amici curiae in the case.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, who was earlier appointed as the amicus curiae, had recused himself from the position in the last hearing. “I don’t want the case to be heard under a shadow that I was appointed because of my school friendship with the [former] Chief Justice of India [SA Bobde],” Salve had said on April 23.

Salve, who is in London, was appointed to assist the court when he appeared for Vedanta Limited in a case seeking the court’s permission to re-open its plant in Tamil Nadu, to help reduce oxygen scarcity. Senior counsels had pointed out his conflict of interest in the case as the plant had been closed for violation of environmental norms.