The European Union on Monday said it has launched legal action against pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca due to shortfalls in delivery of coronavirus vaccine, AFP reported.

“Some terms of the contract have not been respected and the company has not been in a position to come up with a reliable strategy to ensure the timely delivery of doses,” EU spokesperson Stefan De Keersmaecker said. He added that the action was taken on the basis of breaches of the advanced purchase agreement and that all 27 member-states of the European Union backed the move.

Under a contract that AstraZeneca had signed with the European Union, the Anglo-Swedish company had committed to making its “best reasonable efforts” to deliver 18 crore vaccine doses in the second quarter of this year and a total of 30 crore between December 2020 and June 2021, according to Reuters. But on March 12, AstraZeneca said in a statement that it would aim to deliver only one-third, or 10 crore vaccines, by June-end and seven crore of it in the second quarter.

However, AstraZeneca has denied the allegations. It said the company has complied with the Advance Purchase Agreement and will “strongly defend itself in court”.

“We believe any litigation is without merit and we welcome this opportunity to resolve this dispute as soon as possible,” the company added. AstraZeneca Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot has argued that his company’s contract with the European Union binds it only to a “best reasonable efforts” clause, AFP reported.

Meanwhile, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesperson on Monday said he was unaware of the details of the legal action. “What I will say is that AstraZeneca has been a hugely strong partner for the UK and in fact, globally, for the work they’re doing,” he told reporters.