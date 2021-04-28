India on Wednesday registered a record 3,60,960 new coronavirus cases in a day, taking the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 1,79,97,267. This was the seventh consecutive day when the country recorded more than three lakh daily cases. The toll rose to 2,01,187, as the number of deaths also went up by an unprecedented count of 3,292.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it appeared that the Centre wanted people to die as according to the new protocol on use of anti-viral drug remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment, PTI reported. As per the Centre’s new guidelines, the drug will be given only to those on oxygen support. The court said it appeared that the Centre was changing the protocol to reduce the shortage of the drug.
The Centre sanctioned procurement of one lakh portable oxygen concentrators from the PM-Cares Fund, the prime minister’s office said in a statement. Five hundred new Pressure Swing Adsorption oxygen plants have also been sanctioned.
The registrations for coronavirus vaccines for all Indian citizens above the age of 18 opened at 4 pm on Wednesday. However, several users faced glitches as the CoWIN portal and Arogya Setu apps’ servers crashed soon after. Meanwhile, Maharashtra joined the list of states announcing free vaccine for beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44.
The Election Commission made it mandatory for candidates to show either a coronavirus negative test report or that they have been fully vaccinated against the infection to be allowed inside vote counting halls on May 2 when results will be declared for Assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory.
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state election commission on the reported death of 135 polling officers due to coronavirus during panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh.
German pharmaceutical company BioNTech Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin has said Europe may achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 within the next four months, Washington Post reported.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.88 crore people and killed over 31.38 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 8.63 crore people have recovered from the infection.