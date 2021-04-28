The big news: Serum Institute reduces Covishield vaccine price for states, and 9 other top stories
- Covishield to be sold for Rs 300 to states, Adar Poonawalla calls it ‘philanthropic gesture’: Meanwhile, the Serum Institute chief will get Y category security cover across India.
- Shift journalist Siddique Kappan to hospital in Delhi for treatment, SC tells Uttar Pradesh: The court, however, rejected a habeas corpus petition filed by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists seeking Kappan’s release.
- Candidates need full Covid-19 vaccination or negative test report to enter counting halls, says Election Commission: The poll panel also said the district election officer will be the nodal official at the counting centres and ensure adherence to the coronavirus-related norms.
- CoWin, Aarogya Setu crash minutes after Covid vaccine registration opens for all adults in India: Many complained that the site was not responsive, while others said they were not receiving a one-time password to finish the verification process.
- Delhi HC questions new remdesivir protocol, says seems ‘Centre wants people to die’: It also asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to submit a report on RT-PCR tests in last 7 days, listing reason for fall in figures.
- ‘Government with vision essential,’ Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Centre on Central Vista project: The Centre has declared the ongoing Central Vista project in Delhi as ‘essential service’ allowing it to go on in spite of a lockdown in the city.
- Allahabad HC issues notice to EC on death of 135 polling officers during panchayat elections: The court also urged Uttar Pradesh to impose a two-week lockdown and appointed judicial officers to track the coronavirus situation.
- Activist Stan Swamy moves Bombay HC challenging rejection of two bail pleas by NIA court: In the first plea rejected in October, Swamy had sought bail on health grounds, while the other application based on merits was denied in March.
- LG Anil Baijal is now ‘government’ in Delhi as Centre notifies law giving him more power: The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 was given assent by the president last month after being cleared by the Parliament.
- Fully vaccinated people can avoid masks outdoors if it’s not crowded, says US health body: Nearly 30% of the US has been fully vaccinated so far, while around 41% has received at least one shot.