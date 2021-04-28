A look at the headlines right now:

Covishield to be sold for Rs 300 to states, Adar Poonawalla calls it ‘philanthropic gesture’: Meanwhile, the Serum Institute chief will get Y category security cover across India.

Shift journalist Siddique Kappan to hospital in Delhi for treatment, SC tells Uttar Pradesh: The court, however, rejected a habeas corpus petition filed by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists seeking Kappan’s release.

Candidates need full Covid-19 vaccination or negative test report to enter counting halls, says Election Commission: The poll panel also said the district election officer will be the nodal official at the counting centres and ensure adherence to the coronavirus-related norms.

CoWin, Aarogya Setu crash minutes after Covid vaccine registration opens for all adults in India: Many complained that the site was not responsive, while others said they were not receiving a one-time password to finish the verification process.

Delhi HC questions new remdesivir protocol, says seems ‘Centre wants people to die’: It also asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to submit a report on RT-PCR tests in last 7 days, listing reason for fall in figures. ‘Government with vision essential,’ Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Centre on Central Vista project: The Centre has declared the ongoing Central Vista project in Delhi as ‘essential service’ allowing it to go on in spite of a lockdown in the city.

Allahabad HC issues notice to EC on death of 135 polling officers during panchayat elections: The court also urged Uttar Pradesh to impose a two-week lockdown and appointed judicial officers to track the coronavirus situation.

Activist Stan Swamy moves Bombay HC challenging rejection of two bail pleas by NIA court: In the first plea rejected in October, Swamy had sought bail on health grounds, while the other application based on merits was denied in March.

LG Anil Baijal is now ‘government’ in Delhi as Centre notifies law giving him more power: The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 was given assent by the president last month after being cleared by the Parliament.

Fully vaccinated people can avoid masks outdoors if it’s not crowded, says US health body: Nearly 30% of the US has been fully vaccinated so far, while around 41% has received at least one shot.

