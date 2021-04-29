India has turned down an offer of help from the United Nations for an integrated chain supply for coronavirus-related material, saying that it has its own “robust system” to manage logistics to deal with the pandemic, reported IANS, citing a spokesperson of the global agency.

Farhan Haq, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ deputy spokesperson, said on Tuesday that the UN was willing to help and its offer still stands. “Our people who deal with operational and logistical issues are willing to help, if we’re needed, and we’re in touch with our counterparts in India to see whether that will be useful,” Haq said.

The deputy spokesperson said that the global agency has only a “low” number of cases among its international and local staff in India. Haq added that the UN was taking care of them so that they do not add to the Indian health system’s pressure.

Earlier in the day, Haq had said that his colleagues on the ground were continuing to support authorities and communities to tackle the impacts of the pandemic, reported PTI.

He said UN bodies were training health workers, including 10,000 nurses through UN Women initiatives. Haq said the UN team has also partnered with employers’ and workers’ organisations to promote jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities. “We are also focusing on getting jobs for 10 million [1 crore] young people,” the spokesperson said.

India is reporting an alarming number of Covid-19 infections everyday. On Thursday, India registered 3,79,257 new coronavirus cases that pushed the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 1,83,76,524. This is the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far, and the eighth consecutive day when India has recorded more than 3 lakh cases.

India also reported a record increase in deaths in a day, logging 3,645 fatalities. With this, the toll climbed to 2,04,832.

On Tuesday, President of 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir had also expressed concern over the coronavirus situation in India. “I’m worried about the Covid-19 situation in India, a country which did so much to ensure #Vaccines4All in vulnerable countries,” he tweeted. “It’s time for the world to extend aid & support to India. No one’s safe until we’re all safe.”

In response, Ambassador of India to UN TS Tirumurti said that the country “deeply appreciates” the global agency’s support and solidarity at this juncture.