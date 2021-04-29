India on Thursday set yet another record with 3,79,257 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall infection count since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 1,83,76,524. This is the highest ever one-day rise in cases reported by any country so far and the eighth straight day when India has recorded more than 3 lakh cases. The country also recorded 3,645 deaths in a day for the first time, taking the toll to 2,04,832. The number of active cases has crossed the 30-lakh mark.
India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that over 40 countries have promised help tackle the shortage of oxygen supplies in the country, reported Mint. India is looking at getting around 550 oxygen generating plants, 4,000 concentrators and 10,000 cylinders from abroad to deal with the second wave of the pandemic.
Bharat Biotech announced that its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, will now cost Rs 400 per dose for state governments. It was priced at Rs 600 per shot earlier for states and the Centre will buy it at Rs 150 per dose.
Uttar Pradesh extended the weekend lockdown durations till 7 am on Tuesday and the lockdown comes into effect on Friday at 8 pm. Tamil Nadu extended the night curfew and imposed a complete lockdown on Sundays. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand suspended the Char Dham Yatra, which was scheduled to begin from May 14.
The Delhi government said it has run out of Covid-19 vaccines and is awaiting supplies from drug manufacturers ahead of the third phase of vaccination drive. A top Mumbai civic body official said that vaccination for the 18-44 age group will not begin on May 1 in the city. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court directed the police not to seize anti-viral drug remdesivir and oxygen cylinders from individuals who have got it for medical use amid the coronavirus crisis.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was discharged from the trauma centre of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences in New Delhi after recovering from Covid-19. The 88-year-old Congress leader was hospitalised on April 19, soon after he tested positive for the infection.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.92 crore people and killed over 31.46 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 8.65 crore people have recovered from the infection.