The big news: Exit polls predict DMK win in Tamil Nadu, BJP victory in Assam and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre released new home isolation guidelines for Covid-19 patients, and Covaxin price was reduced for states to Rs 400 per dose.
A look at the biggest headlines right now:
- Exit polls predict TMC likely to return in Bengal, BJP to retain Assam, DMK to sweep TN, Left win in Kerala: The surveys showed that BJP will make major gains in West Bengal winning more than 100 seats, but is expected to fall short of the majority mark.
- Centre releases revised guidelines for home isolation for Covid-19 patients: The health ministry advised against procuring or administering anti-viral drug remdesivir at home.
- Covaxin price reduced to Rs 400 per dose from Rs 600 for states: The cost for the vaccine for private hospitals remained unchanged at Rs 1,200 per shot.
- Voting for the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal elections concluded: A voter turnout of 76.07% was recorded till 6 pm, Election Commission data showed.
- Madras HC questions strategy as Covid-19 cases surge, asks ‘what was Centre doing for last 14 months?’: The court said the Narendra Modi government needs to act in accordance with expert advice and that there cannot be ad-hocism.
- Union health minister urges people to remain calm as oxygen crisis continues: Harsh Vardhan said the focus should be on the treatment and diagnosis of Covid patients.
- #resignmodi posts were not removed at Centre’s direction, report ‘mischievous in intent’, says India: Posts that used the hashtag were critical of the Narendra Modi-led government’s handling of the ongoing coronavirus crisis in India.
- Delhi, Mumbai flag vaccine shortage, those under 45 unlikely to get shots from May 1: Several states have said they would not be able to vaccinate those in the 18-44 age group from May 1 due to scarcity of stock. Meanwhile, Mumbai’s civic body said that vaccination will not be done in the city for three days, starting from April 30 due to lack of stocks.
- FIR filed against former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh on corruption charges: A police inspector claimed that Singh, when posted in Thane, had asked him to not chargesheet certain individuals against whom FIRs were registered.
- Centre allows import of 17 medical devices for three months as cases surge: The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution also said that there was an increased demand for such medical equipment.