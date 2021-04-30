Coronavirus: With 395 deaths, Delhi reports highest daily toll; global cases cross 15-crore mark
Live updates
10 am: The Delhi Police arrest two persons for allegedly hoarding and black marketing antiviral drug Remdesivir, reports ANI. The police also seize 10 vials of the drug that the accused used to sell at Rs 35,000-50,000 per piece. One accused worked as a housekeeping staff at a hospital while the other worked at a pharmaceutical supplier, the police say.
9.58 am: India on Friday registered 3,86,452 coronavirus cases, pushing the overall count of infections to 1,87,62,976 since the pandemic first broke out in India in January 2020. This is the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far, and the ninth consecutive day when India has recorded more than 3 lakh cases.
With 3,498 deaths, the toll climbed to 2,08,330. There are 31,70,228 active cases and the recovery tally stood at 1,53,84,418.
8.35 am: The toll in Brazil crosses 4 lakh, making it the second country after the US to achieve this grim record. The country currently has 4,01,186 deaths and 1,45,90,678 infections.
8.27 am: Tripura health officials say the state needs around 32 lakh vaccine doses to fully vaccinate people in the 18 to 44 age group, ANI reports.
“We have placed an order with Serum Institute of India for 16 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine,” says Dr Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal of the NHM Mission in Tripura. “We have requested them to provide 8 lakh vaccine doses on May 1 and the remaining 8 lakh on May 15. Citing limitation of their production capacity, at least 20 days will be required for them to provide us with Covishield vaccines.”
8.25 am: Shipments from the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong and Romania arrive in India with oxygen concentrators and cylinders.
8.23 am: Japan will send 300 oxygen generators and 300 ventilators to India during its “greatest time of need”, ANI reports.
8.20 am: The Delhi Police arrest five people for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake remedesivir injections for Rs 25,000, ANI reports.
8.15 am: Maharashtra may see a third wave of infections by July or August, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday. “Maharashtra is trying to be self-sufficient in terms of availability of medical oxygen by then,” he said.
8.10 am: Global infections cross the 15-crore mark. The coronavirus has now infected 15,01,02,206 people across the world and killed over 31.61 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 8.72 crore people have recovered from the infection.
8.05 am: Teachers’ unions in Uttar Pradesh have submitted a list of 577 educators and support staff to the state election commission, who have died while on poll duty during panchayat elections. The elections were held in four phases on April 15, April 19, April 26 and April 29 and the votes will be counted on May 2.
8 am: Delhi reported its highest toll in a single day on Thursday. As many as 395 patients died in 24 hours, according to the AAP government’s data. The city reported 24,235 Covid cases during this period, taking the positivity rate to 33%. It now has 97,977 active cases.
The national Capital has reported high tolls for most of the past few weeks, putting more pressure on the already stressed health infrastructure.
Here are the top updates from Thursday
- India on Thursday set yet another record with 3,79,257 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall infection count since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 1,83,76,524. This is the highest ever one-day rise in cases reported by any country so far and the eighth straight day when India has recorded more than 3 lakh cases. The country also recorded 3,645 deaths in a day for the first time, taking the toll to 2,04,832. The number of active cases has crossed the 30-lakh mark.
- The Centre on Thursday asked all private vaccination centres to return their unused stock of Covid vaccine shots by Friday. They cannot use them for the new round of inoculations opened to all above 18 from May 1.
- Bharat Biotech announced that its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, will now cost Rs 400 per dose for state governments. It was priced at Rs 600 per shot earlier for states and the Centre will buy it at Rs 150 per dose.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he held a meeting with the officials on Covid-19 vaccination drive in the Capital and prepared a plan to vaccinate all above 18 years in the next three months. The government said it had run out of Covid-19 vaccines and is awaiting supplies from drug manufacturers ahead of the third phase.
- A top Mumbai civic body official said that vaccination for the 18-44 age group will not begin on May 1 in the city. Mumbai’s civic body said that vaccination will not be conducted in the city for three days, starting from April 30 as stocks were not available.
- The Madras High Court wondered what the Narendra Modi-led government has been doing for the last 14 months as citizens scramble to source oxygen, medicine and hospital beds for patients during the devastating second wave of the pandemic.
- Uttar Pradesh extended the weekend lockdown durations till 7 am on Tuesday and the lockdown comes into effect on Friday at 8 pm.
- Tamil Nadu extended the night curfew and imposed a complete lockdown on Sundays.
- Maharashtra government extended the lockdown-like restrictions till May 15.
- Uttarakhand suspended the Char Dham Yatra, which was scheduled to begin from May 14.
- As many as 168 scientists from various research and teaching institutions across the country have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make coronavirus-related genomic and testing data public.
- India has turned down an offer of help from the United Nations for an integrated chain supply for coronavirus-related material, claiming that it has its own “robust system” to manage logistics to deal with the pandemic.
- Meanwhile, the United States on Wednesday advised its citizens to leave India as soon as possible because of the country’s worsening coronavirus crisis.