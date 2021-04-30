Television journalist Rohit Sardana died of heart attack on Friday, days after testing positive for coronavirus. He was 41.

On April 24, Sardana had tweeted saying that he developed symptoms and ran a fever a week ago. His RT-PCR test had come negative, but a CT scan had confirmed the infection, Sardana had tweeted, adding that he was better. However, a heart attack on Friday proved to be fatal, Aaj Tak, the news channel he worked for, reported.

Before joining Aaj Tak in 2017, Sardana was employed with news channel Zee News, where he anchored a prime time show “Taal Thok Ke”. At Aaj Tak, he presented an evening show “Dangal”. Sardana has also worked for ETV Network and All India Radio. He was a recipient of the 2018 Ganesh Vidyarthi Puraskar Award.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several other political leaders and journalists offered condolences on Sardana’s death.

लोकप्रिय न्यूज़ ऐंकर तथा वरिष्ठ पत्रकार रोहित सरदाना के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। उनका असामयिक निधन पत्रकारिता जगत के लिए बहुत बड़ी क्षति है। श्री सरदाना के परिवारजनों व प्रशंसकों को मेरी शोक संवेदनाएं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 30, 2021

Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India’s progress and a kind hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2021

Pained to learn about Shri Rohit Sardana ji’s untimely demise. In him, the nation has lost a brave journalist who always stood up for unbiased and fair reporting. May God give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 30, 2021

More terrible news friends. Well known Tv news anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away. Had a heart attack this morning. Deep condolences to his family. RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 30, 2021

Rohit Sardana was the sharpest young anchor I have met. Superb command over Hindi, brilliant with his turn of the phrase, precise questions, clear in his thinking, loved by the masses, warm and humble off the screen, he was destined for great things. Our newsroom is in deep shock — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) April 30, 2021