Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday tested positive for coronavirus, he said in a tweet. Baijal said he was suffering from mild symptoms and has isolated himself.

I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms.

Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested.

Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) April 30, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished Baijal a speedy recovery. The chief minister had met Baijal on April 19 before announcing a lockdown in the national Capital. The lockdown has since been extended to May 3.

Praying for your speedy recovery and good health, sir. https://t.co/35k5PbA3TV — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2021

As the second wave of coronavirus continues to surge in the country, several public figures have been affected by the infection. Journalist Rohit Sardana and Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh died on Friday after testing positive. On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had tested positive for the virus.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 24,235 new cases of coronavirus, while 395 patients died. The city logged a positivity rate of 32.82%.

On Friday, India registered 3,86,452 coronavirus cases, pushing the overall count of infections to 1,87,62,976 since the pandemic first broke out in India in January 2020. This is the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far, and the ninth consecutive day when India has recorded more than 3 lakh cases. With 3,498 deaths, the toll climbed to 2,08,330.

