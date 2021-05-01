Coronavirus: WHO lists Moderna vaccine for emergency use
India recorded 4,01,993 cases, the highest ever since the pandemic began last year, setting a new global record of single-day infections.
The World Health Organization on Saturday listed the Moderna vaccine for emergency use. The US vaccine is the fifth jab to earn WHO’s emergency listing.
Meanwhile, India will begin vaccinating those aged between 18 and 45 against Covid-19. However, several states have deferred the rollout of vaccines to adults, citing insufficient stocks.
The coronavirus has now infected 15.09 people across the world and killed over 31.76 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 8.79 crore people have recovered from the infection.
10.10 am: The World Health Organization says it has listed the Moderna vaccine for emergency use, reports AFP. The US vaccine is the fifth jab to earn WHO’s emergency listing.
8.43 am: The United States announces that it will begin restricting travel from India next week, in view of the worsening coronavirus situation and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the virus.
8.42 am: Former Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Mohammad Shahabuddin dies of Covid-19, reports ANI.
8.38 am: Odisha government constitutes an expert committee to formulate strategies on the use of Tocilizumab and other drugs for treatment of Covid-19.
8.35 am: India will begin vaccinating those aged between 18 and 45 against Covid-19 from today, as the country battles a ferocious second wave of infections, worsened by shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen.
- India registered another highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases reporting 3,86,452 new infections. The country’s tally ow stands at 1,87,62,976 since the pandemic first broke out in India in January 2020. With 3,498 deaths, the toll climbed to 2,08,330, while the active case count stood 31,70,228.
- The West Bengal government has ordered a shutdown of shopping complexes, malls, beauty parlours, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, gyms and sports complexes. Markets to operate only between 7 am and 10 am and 3 to 5 pm until further orders.
- The Supreme Court said that governments should not curb the voices on social media either calling out for medical help or conveying their grievances during the coronavirus pandemic. The court said it will treat such actions as contempt of court. The court also asked the Centre not to leave pricing of vaccines to manufacturers.
- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation extended the suspension on international passenger flights till May 31.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed willingness to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation with India and provide support and help to deal with the second wave of coronavirus.
- Television journalist Rohit Sardana died of heart attack, days after testing positive for coronavirus. Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh also died of the virus at a hospital in Patna. Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has isolated himself after testing positive.
- The armed forces have been granted emergency financial powers to augment their efforts amid rising Covid-19 cases. The new powers will aid them in operating facilities, procure medical equipment and resources and perform any required urgent tasks.
- Drug companies Pfizer and BioNTech have sent a request for European Union drug regulators to extend their vaccine approvals to include children aged between 12 and 15.