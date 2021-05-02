Coronavirus: Delhi logs 412 deaths, its highest single-day rise in fatality count
Over 84,000 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of vaccine on the first day of the third phase of inoculation.
Delhi on Saturday recorded 412 deaths, its highest single-day fatality count since the pandemic broke out in March last year. The city also logged 25,219 infections in the same period with a positivity rate of 31.61%.
India recorded 4,01,993 cases on Saturday, the highest ever since the pandemic began last year, setting a new global record of single-day infections. With this, the country’s tally of infections rose to 1,91,64,969. The toll climbed to 2,11,853 after 3,523 new deaths were registered in 24 hours.
The coronavirus has now infected 15.17 people across the world and killed over 31.88 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 8.96 crore people have recovered from the infection.
Live updates
8.41 am: During the campaign for the West Bengal polls, 178 notices have been sent to political parties, 67 of them were sent to the Trinamool Congress, and 59 to the Bharatiya Janata Party, reports the Hindustan Times. Other parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have also received these notices.
8.41 am: As many as 448 public events and rallies have been cancelled during the West Bengal Assembly polls, which ended on April 29, reports the Hindustan Times.
8.37 am: As India reels under the second wave of Covid-19, many Parliamentary house committees have cancelled their meetings and no new meetings have been planned, reports the Hindustan Times.
8.35 am: AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria has told NDTV that India’s healthcare infrastructure is stretched thin.
“Why is this happening?” he tells the news channel. “Because of continuously increasing number of cases... we have to work aggressively to bring this number down. No healthcare system in the world can manage this kind of load. The issue of aggressive containment or lockdown, or whatever, is key.”
8.33 am: The Central Pollution Control Board has identified 30 industries to alter their nitrogen plants to produce medical oxygen, reports the Hindustan Times. Some of these plants may be shifted to nearby hospitals for supplying oxygen and some plants may produce oxygen on-site, the agency has said.
8.31 am: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has advanced the Supreme Court’s summer vacation to May 10, instead of May 14, after getting the approval of the full bench of the court, reports the Hindustan Times.
8.30 am: Chinese companies are working hard to deliver 40,000 oxygen generators to India, ambassador Sun Weidong says, reports the Hindustan Times.
8.28 am: India and South Africa are gearing up to push for a waiver of patent protections on Covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization, reports the Hindustan Times.
8.25 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, reports PTI. He says the entire world is shaken by what is happening in India and accuses Modi of “dropping the ball and throwing it to states” after earlier taking credit for having “won against Covid-19”, reports PTI.
8.23 am: The armed forces are bringing in 600 more doctors, including recalling those retired in the military to aid in fight against the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, reports the Hindustan Times.
8.21 am: An 88-year-old woman has died after Covid-19 complications at a Singapore hospital – a first in over a month, according to media reports, reports PTI.
8.18 am: Serum Institute of India chief Adar Poonawalla has alleged that he has been receiving threats from politicians and “powerful men” demanding quick delivery of Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, reports The Indian Express.
Poonawalla has said that “‘threats’ is an understatement” to describe what he has faced from people calling for “instant supplies” of the vaccine.
8.14 am: The Jaunpur district authorities on Saturday registered a first information report against a driver of a private ambulance for allegedly making “false and disrespectable” remarks against the state government while he was providing oxygen to Covid-19 patients waiting to be admitted outside the district hospital, reported The Indian Express.
8.12 am: Delhi’s oxygen crisis became worsen on Saturday, with hospitals in the city alerting that their stocks were low, reported the Hindustan Times. This cames on a day when at least 12 Covid-19 patients died at the Batra Hospital after an 80-minute disruption in oxygen supply.
8.08 am: Mortuaries in Bengaluru hospitals are full, especially the smaller ones, despite the state’s efforts to expedite the process of last rites by opening up more crematoriums and burial grounds, reports The Indian Express.
8.05 am: At least 14 Covid-19 patients died at the Government General Hospital Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday due to a glitch in the oxygen supply pipeline, reported The Hindu. Six of these patients were in the Orthopaedic Ward and four in the Chest Ward. Four other patients were being given oxygen support in the intensive care unit.
However, unconfirmed reports suggest that the toll may be higher.
7.51 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says the state is facing an acute shortage of coronavirus vaccine doses and it is not in a position to provide shots to people in the 18-45 age group now, reports the Hindustan Times.
7.49 am: A flight carrying a consignment of medical supplies from France arrives, reports ANI.
7.39 am: The Congress launches a medical advisory helpline aimed at helping those battling with the coronavirus. The helpline number is +919983836838.
“Dear Dr’s [doctors] & mental health professionals, we need your help,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweets. “Please enroll on.”
7.35 am: The health ministry says 84,599 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the country on the first day of the third of the inoculation drive, reports PTI.
Here are the top updates from Saturday
- India on Saturday registered 4,01,993 coronavirus cases, pushing the overall count of infections to 1,91,64,969 since the pandemic first broke out in India in January 2020. This is the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far. This is the first time any country has recorded more than 4 lakh daily cases. With 3,523 deaths, the toll climbed to 2,11,853.
- Twelve patients, including a senior doctor, died at Delhi’s Batra Hospital after the private facility ran out of oxygen supply, PTI reported. Speaking to media after the incident, SCL Gupta, medical director of the hospital, said the head of gastroenterology department of the facility was among those who died.
- Vaccination for those in the 18 to 45 age group remained largely a non-starter as the third phase of inoculation kicked off in India on Saturday. Almost all states have expressed their inability to start vaccinating the wider group due to shortage of stocks. A few states, where the third phase started, it was limited to sporadic centres in a few districts.
- India received the first batch of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines from Russia. The Customs in Hyderabad expedited the clearance of the consignment.
- Serum Institute of India chief Adar Poonawalla has said that he flew to London late last week before the United Kingdom banned travellers from India because he was being threatened. “I’m staying here for an extended time because I don’t want to go back to that situation,” he said in an interview with The Times that was published on Saturday.