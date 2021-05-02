The Indian Youth Congress on Sunday showed up at the New Zealand High Commission building in Delhi with oxygen cylinders after the embassy sought its help. The embassy had tweeted, asking the youth outfit for assistance, but deleted it soon afterwards.

Following this, the embassy said that their appeal was misinterpreted and apologised for it. However, members of the Youth Congress reached the embassy with oxygen cylinders and requested it open the doors to “save a soul on time”.

We have reached New Zealand High Commission with oxygen cylinders.



Please open the gates and save a soul on time.

After a while, the High Commission accepted help from the Youth Congress and thanked the organisation as the health condition of a patient inside the embassy was critical.

The New Zealand High Commission’s earlier appeal for assistance came after the members of the SOSIYC, a relief campaign run by the Indian Youth Congress for the Covid-19 pandemic, provided oxygen cylinders to the Embassy of the Philippines.

Update- New Zealand high commission opened gates of the embassy and accepted cylinders.



Also, they thanked the #SOSIYC team for this quick relief as patient inside embassy was critically ill.

#SOSIYC members at Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi. @indembmanila pic.twitter.com/IkvcKAtdR3 — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 1, 2021

Amid an unprecedented surge in cases in India, the country’s healthcare infrastructure is under severe strain. There is a shortage of medicines, coronavirus vaccines and oxygen especially. India has reported more than 3 lakh daily cases for over 10 days.

To help citizens suffering, various organisations and the civil society are providing necessary assistance in terms of medicines and oxygen. The SOSIYC is one such body.

Talking to Outlook, Srinivas BV, the president of the Indian Youth Congress, had said in April that over the past three weeks, the organisation received more than 40,000 requests and enquiries about hospital beds, oxygen, antiviral drug remdesivir and plasma. “Through our IYC [Indian Youth Congress] workers and others who volunteered to join our Covid relief efforts, we have been able to help out almost every single one of these people,” Srinivas told Outlook.

Srinivas said that on March 7, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had cautioned the youth organisation about the possibility of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and told the members to be prepared to help people. “During the first Covid wave, when India witnessed an unprecedented reverse migration crisis, the IYC had set up relief camps across the country to help migrants,” he told the weekly magazine. “We provided free transport, food packets, masks and other help. Those efforts helped us attract more volunteers and so we were even more prepared this time.”

Meanwhile, India on Sunday recorded 3,92,488 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall infection count in the country to 1,95,57,457 since the pandemic first broke out in January last year. The daily surge in cases is slightly lower than that of Saturday’s when India reported over 4 lakh cases for the first time. The toll climbed by 3,689 to 2,15,542.

