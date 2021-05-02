The counting of votes for the bye-polls to four Lok Sabha and 13 Assembly seats across 11 states began at 8 am on Sunday. The results will be declared along with those of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

The elections for four Lok Sabha seats were held in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The 13 Assembly constituencies include Basavakalyan and Maski in Karnataka, Morva Hadaf in Gujarat, Madhupur in Jharkhand, Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, Pandharpur in Maharashtra, Serchhip in Mizoram, Noksen in Nagaland, Pipili in Odisha, Sahara, Sujangarh and Rajsamand in Rajasthan, Nagarjuna Sagar in Telangana and Salt in Uttarakhand.

Karnataka

Voting took place for the Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency along with Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly segments on April 17.

Congress candidate Satish Jarkiholi was leading in Belgaum by over 11,200 votes against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mangala Suresh Angadi, according to Election Commission trends.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Sharanu Salagar won the Basavakalyan constituency against Mala B Narayan Rao of the Congress by 8,122 votes.

Maski Congress candidate Basanagouda Turuvihal won by 22,240 votes. He was contesting against saffron party candidate Prathapagouda Patil. The polls to Belgaum and Basavakalyan took place after the incumbent leaders died of the coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSR Congress Party was inching closer to retaining the prestigious Tirupati Lok Sabha seat as its candidate Maddila Gurmoorthy established a comfortable lead of over 2,31,000 votes. Telugu Desam Party candidate Panabaka Lakshmi was second in place with 3,06,834 votes. The seat had fallen vacant after the death of YSR MP Balli Durgaprasada Rao due to Covid-19.

Kerala

In the Malappuram Lok Sabha bye-election, Indian Union Muslim League candidate Abdussamad Samadani was leading against Left Democratic Front rival VP Sanu by over 95,000 votes.

Tamil Nadu

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan was trailing by a margin of more than 1,20,00 votes against his rival Vijay Vasanth of the Congress in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu. The bye-poll in the constituency was necessitated following the death of Congress veteran H Vasantha Kumar because of the coronavirus. Vasanth is Kumar’s son and pitted against Radhakrishnan, who had earlier won from this constituency in 2014.

Assembly constituency results