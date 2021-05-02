Actor Kamal Haasan, who made his electoral debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, was trailing in the Coimbatore (South) constituency by a small margin of 1,237 votes at the end of 25 rounds of counting. A total of 26 rounds of counting will be held in the constituency.

Haasan was leading in the constituency when trends emerged in the morning. However, as the day progressed, his lead became narrower. Vanathi Srinivasan of the Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in the seat with 50,798 votes, while Haasan had bagged 49,561 votes at the end of the 25th round of counting.

Congress candidate Mayura S Jayakumar had also received more than 41,081 votes, making the contest a three-cornered one.

In case Haasan is not able to win back his lead, his party the Makkal Needhi Maiam would draw a blank in its first state elections as trends showed none of the outfit’s other candidates were in a position to win a seat.

The party was in the fray in 154 of the 234 seats that went to polls in the Tamil Nadu election. Its allies, the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi fought on 40 seats each. The allies could not manage a seat either.

Meanwhile, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led coalition is set to return to power in Tamil Nadu after 10 years. At 9.50 pm, the MK Stalin-led party and its allies had either won or were ahead in 155 seats.