Coronavirus: India registers slight drop in cases, logs 3,68,147 new infections, 3,417 deaths
Delhi reported more than 400 deaths for the second consecutive day on Sunday.
India on Monday registered 3,68,147 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 19,925,604 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is the second consecutive day when the daily infection count dropped after crossing the 4-lakh mark. The toll climbed by 3,417 to 2,18,959. There are 34,13,642 active cases and as many as 1,62,93,003 patients have recovered from the infection.
Delhi reported more than 400 deaths for the second consecutive day on Sunday. The national Capital logged 407 deaths on Sunday, a little less than the 412 fatalities on Saturday – the highest so far. The city registered 20,394 new cases on Sunday. The positivity rate is now at 28.33%.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 56,647 fresh infections and 669 deaths on Sunday. It was a drop in daily load compared to Saturday when the state had registered 63,282 cases.
The coronavirus has now infected 15.24 people across the world and killed over 31.98 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 8.92 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.52 am: The Punjab government on Sunday night announced fresh curbs to rein in the surging infections, NDTV reports. Now, those entering Punjab via air, rail or road will need to furnish a Covid negative report. Cinema halls, bars and gymnasiums will remain shut and no dine-in will be allowed in restaurants. All shops selling non-essential items will remain shut. These restrictions will remain in effect till May 15.
8.47 am: Indian-American billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla pledges $10 million for the supply of medical oxygen to hospitals in India.
8.46 am: Ladakh registers 140 fresh cases of coronavirus and one death in the last 24 hours, reports PTI.
8.45 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- The Supreme Court on Sunday asked the Centre to address the shortages of oxygen supply in Delhi by midnight of May 3. It also asked the Centre to create a buffer stock of oxygen along with all states which can be used if the regular supply chain is disrupted.
- The Centre on Sunday urged the Delhi High Court to recall its order warning the Union government of contempt proceedings if it failed to supply the 490 metric tonnes of oxygen a day allocated to the national Capital. In its application, the Centre said the May 1 order will have a demoralising effect on its officials.
- At least three hospitals in Delhi on Sunday sent out desperate pleas for oxygen as their stocks of the life-saving gas dwindled during the spiralling coronavirus pandemic.
- Leaders of 13 Opposition parties on Sunday urged the Centre to launch a free mass vaccination programme in the country to control the surge of the coronavirus pandemic. They asked the Centre to utilise the budgetary allocation of Rs 35,000 crore made towards the pandemic, for the vaccination drive. In a joint statement, the leaders also called upon the Centre to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to all hospitals and health centres.
