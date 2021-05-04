Twitter on Tuesday suspended the account of actor Kangana Ranaut.

The actor had tweeted about the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party leadership alleging that party supporters were being targeted after the results of the Assembly elections were announced. She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “tame” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee using his “virat roop” or destructive side from “early 2000s”. She was purportedly referring to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Her tweet sparked outrage and social media users called Twitter to take action.

However, Twitter has not yet given a reason for suspending her account.