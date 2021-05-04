West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him to express “serious anguish and concern” on the reported incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

“I share grave concerns given that violence vandalism, arson, loot and killings continue unabated,” Dhankhar said in a tweet. “Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order.”

PM called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law & order situation @MamataOfficial



I share grave concerns @PMOIndia given that violence vandalism, arson. loot and killings continue unabated.



Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 4, 2021

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, however, tweeted referring to the call as “exaggerated 214%”, in an apparent reference to the number of seats won by his party in the state Assembly election.

PM makes a call to West Bengal governor on ‘political violence’. (Exaggerated 214%)



Stop the stunts, Mr Prime Minister. Work the phones on #COVID19India or this👇https://t.co/6uysFn4cQO — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 4, 2021

The prime minister’s call to Dhankhar came after Opposition parties accused the Trinamool Congress of killing their supporters in various parts of the state since the election results were declared on May 2. The ruling party also claimed its members were killed.

BJP claimed that six of its members were killed and the party’s offices were vandalised by Trinamool Congress supporters. The TMC also said that two of its workers were killed, while the Indian Secular Front claimed the death of one of its members.

Various reports put the toll between eight and 11. However, there has been no official conformation yet by the state police.

Meanwhile, senior advocate and BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the violence, Live Law reported. On Monday, the saffron party had called for a “nationwide dharna” against the alleged violence on May 5, while the Union home ministry has also sought a report from the state government.

On Sunday, the Trinamool Congress emerged victorious in the longest-ever Assembly elections, held in eight phases, amid the massive rise in Covid-19 infections in the country. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats – way beyond the majority mark of 148. The Bharatiya Janata Party managed to secure only 77 constituencies.