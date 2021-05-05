Coronavirus: Vaccines will be available for all by second half of 2022, says RBI governor
The number of active cases in the country stood at 34,87,229.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said coronavirus vaccines will be available for all Indians by the second half of 2022. He also announced measures to relax loan terms for individual borrowers and small businesses.
India on Wednesday registered 3,82,315 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,06,65,148 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll climbed by 3,780 to 2,26,188. The number of active cases in the country stood at 34,87,229.
Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday said his country was “doing a lot” to help India handle the coronavirus pandemic situation. Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said that the US will send 10% of its vaccines to other countries by July 4.
The coronavirus has now infected 15.39 crore people across the world and killed over 32.23 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 9.05 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.38 am: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says coronavirus vaccines will be available for all Indians by second half of 2022.
10.34 am: RBI extends loan tenor for individual borrowers and businesses with exposure up to Rs 25 crore for a further two years. Entities who availed the loan moratorium last year can also avail this facility.
10.33 am: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says the central bank will inject liquidity worth Rs 50,000 crore in the economy for banks to offer loans to build health infrastructure.
9.55 am: India has recorded more than 3 lakh cases a day for nearly 15 days in a row, since April 22. On May 1, it touched an all-time high of 4,01,993 Covid cases, though the figures have stayed below the 4-lah mark since then.
9.50 am: India registers 3,82,315 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,06,65,148 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll climbs by 3,780 to 2,26,188. The number of active cases in the country stands at 34,87,229.
9.43 am: Madhya Pradesh is expected to begin vaccinations for people in 18-44 age group today, PTI reports. They will depend on the availability of doses and be conducted in a phased manner, State IEC Bureau deputy director Archana Mundir says.
The process will be based on pre-registration and will take place between 9 am and 5 pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, according to PTI.
9.40 am: The ICMR says it has so far tested 29,48,52,078 samples for the coronavirus. Of these, 15,41,299 were tested on Tuesday alone.
9.35 am: On Tuesday, Delhi reported 19,953 new cases and 338 deaths, according to ANI. The national capital’s total cases since the pandemic broke out in March 2020 has now risen to 12.32 lakh, while the toll is 17,752.
9.25 am: As many as 14 crew members of a cargo ship from India have tested positive in Durban, South Africa, the country’s port authority has said, PTI reports.
“The vessel is currently on quarantine,” an official says. “No one is allowed to leave or enter the vessel, and the company responsible for anyone who worked on board is to track and trace all employees who interacted with the subject vessel.” At least 200 port employees have reportedly come into contact with the ship, according to an unidentified official.
9.20 am: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday held that death of coronavirus patients due to shortages of oxygen at hospitals was a “criminal act” and “not less than a genocide”.
Oxygen shortage deaths are criminal, no less than genocide, says Allahabad HC
9.15 am: United States President Joe Biden says the country is helping India “significantly” in its fight against the second wave of Covid-19, reports PTI. He says the US is sending India oxygen, material and machine parts, among other things.
“We’re sending them oxygen, we are sending them a lot of precursors,” he says, while speaking to reporters at the White House. “So we’re doing a lot for India.”
Biden adds that the US will send 10% of its vaccines to other countries by July 4.
9.09 am: Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation says it has received a fresh stock of 1 lakh vaccine doses on Tuesday night and will resume vaccination for those above 45 at municipal and government centres.
9.04 am: “Oxygen Express” train carrying tankers of liquid medical oxygen reaches Delhi, reports ANI.
8.56 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- India registered 3,57,229 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,02,82,833 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll climbed by 3,449 to 2,22,408.
- The Delhi High Court issued a show-cause notice to the central government asking why contempt action should not be initiated against it for not complying with its orders on oxygen supply to the Capital.
- A day after Scroll.in reported that several states were yet to hear about their share of Covid-19 relief supplies sent by other countries, the Central government said on Tuesday that the material had been dispatched to 31 states and Union territories. However, interviews with state officials revealed that the distribution process itself began as late as Monday evening, May 3, more than a week after the first batch of emergency Covid-19 assistance arrived in India.
- The United Arab Emirates extended a ban on entry from travellers coming from India amid the surge in coronavirus cases.