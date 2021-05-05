A day after the Centre clarified that it had sent Covid-19 relief supplies to hospitals in 31 states and Union Territories, some medical facilities said they had not received certain supplies they had sought, reported ThePrint.

On May 3, after Scroll.in reported that several states were yet to hear about their share of Covid-19 relief supplies sent by other countries, the central government said on Tuesday that the materials had been dispatched to 31 states and Union Territories. “All possible attempts have been made to distribute them immediately,” the statement released by the Union health ministry said.

Interviews of state officials to Scroll.in also revealed that the distribution process began as late as May 3 evening, more than a week after the first batch of emergency Covid-19 assistance arrived in India.

The Union health ministry said that 38 medical institutions – five of them are public sector undertakings or PSUs – in the 31 states were sent “24 different categories of items numbering nearly 40 lakhs”. These included, according to the Centre, major categories of equipment, including BiPAP [Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure] machines, oxygen (oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, PSA [Pressure Swing Absorption] oxygen plants, pulse oximeters), drugs (flaviparivir and remdesivir), PPE [personal protective equipment] (coveralls, N-95 masks and gowns).

However, some of the hospitals said that their requirements raised with the Centre had not been received yet.

“We have so far received 60 oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and medicines are on the way,” AIIMS Patna Director Dr Prabhat Kumar told ThePrint. “We have been told this is a part of relief material provided by foreign governments.”

AIIMS Bhopal Director Sarman Singh, a hospital named in the Union health ministry’s list, told the news portal that they were yet to get supplies but a list had been sent to the Union health ministry. He said that he had been assured that help would be provided. The medical facility needs oxygen concentrators, cylinders and the anti-viral drug remdisivir.

A senior doctor in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, another hospital named in the Union health ministry’s list, confirmed they had received some of the supplies and that was more was coming. “We have already received some medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators and cylinders,” the unidentified doctor said. “It would not be apt to speak about the quantities yet since the conversation is ongoing, but we have been assured that the hospital will get the required medical necessities.”

Between April 28 and May 2, 300 tonnes of relief materials landed at Delhi airport, a spokesperson of the airport had told Scroll.in. The next day, officials of seven state health departments, including Delhi, told us they had not received any supplies from the Centre.

Among these states were Punjab, which was allocated 2,000 remdesivir injections and 150 oxygen concentrators, 100 of which reached the state on Tuesday morning. Odisha was informed that it had been allocated 2,295 remdesivir injections, said Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, additional chief secretary in the health department. The injections had not reached Odisha till Tuesday.

Jharkhand’s health department also acknowledged that it had been informed by the Centre about its allocation on Monday evening. Officials said it was still waiting for the supplies to arrive.

West Bengal health officials claimed they had not received any communication from the Centre about the allocations made to their state, as of Tuesday evening.