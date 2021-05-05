Karnataka on Wednesday reported 50,112 fresh Covid-19 cases, which pushed the state’s overall count 17,41,046, reported The Hindu. Out of these, 23,106 cases are from Bengaluru Urban.

The toll in the state rose to 16,884 after 346 deaths were recorded. As many as 26,841 persons had recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, pushing the state’s the total recoveries to 12,36,854.

Karnataka now has 4,87,288 active patients.

The state’s positivity rate for Wednesday was 32.28% and the case fatality rate reached 0.69%.

Bengaluru, which reportedly has the highest active Covid-19 cases in the country, also became the first city to cross the 3 lakh-mark of patients still being treated, reported Bangalore Mirror. However, the city’s testing rate has fallen by more than half.

Bengaluru has gone from conducting 1.05 lakh tests in one day to only 40,128, the report said.

India, which is reeling under a surge of Covid-19 infections and fatalities, is struggling to keep up with the rising demand of medical supplies. The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to an unprecedented rise in the requirement for beds, ventilators, oxygen supplies and drugs as hospitals struggle to hold together the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

The country on Wednesday registered 3,82,315 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,06,65,148 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll climbed by 3,780 to 2,26,188. The number of active cases in the country stood at 34,87,229. India has recorded more than 3 lakh cases a day for nearly 15 days in a row, since April 22.

