9.31 am: India records highest-ever rise in daily cases of coronavirus, with 4,12,262 new infections in the last 24 hours, shows government data. The country’s tally stands at 2,10,77,410. With 3,980 deaths, the toll rises to 23,01,68.

8.49 am: Chhattisgarh government postpones vaccination for the 18 to 45 age group following objections from the High Court over its vaccination policy, reports The Indian Express.

8.46 am: Joe Biden administration in the United States on Wednesday announces support for waiving patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines.

8.44 am: A writ petition seeking Z plus security for Serum Institute of India chef Adar Poonawalla and his family has been filed in the Bombay High Court, reports ANI. He has already been provided with Y category security cover.

8.40 am: Less than 2% of the over 3.5 crore citizens in the 18-44 age group who have registered for the coronavirus vaccine since April 28, have received the jab so far, reports News18.

8.37 am: Virologist Gagandeep Kang says the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India may begin to start tapering between the middle and end of May, reports The Hindu.

8.33 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:

  • India on Wednesday registered 3,82,315 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,06,65,148 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll climbed by 3,780 to 2,26,188.
  • Principal scientific advisor to the Union government, K Vijay Raghavan, warned that a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic was inevitable.
  • The Supreme Court stayed a Delhi High Court contempt notice to the Centre for failure to implement an order on immediate supply of full quota of oxygen to the Capital city during the coronavirus crisis.
  • West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to allocate greater quantities of medical oxygen and vaccines to the states