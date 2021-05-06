Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed was injured in a blast outside his family home on Thursday, Reuters reported. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

The police in a statement said that Nasheed sustained injuries and was currently receiving treatment at ADK Hospital in Malé. Four others were reportedly injured in the incident, according to state TV channel PSM.

The explosion took place around 9 pm in Neeloafaru Magu area of Malé, when Nasheed was getting into his car, the channel reported. The police was at the crime scene and was investigating the matter.

#BREAKING #Maldives Speaker of Parliament and President Mohamed Nasheed has been rushed to ADK Hospital after an explosion went off as he was about to enter his car tonight. pic.twitter.com/ypEbpYHQGb — MDWLive! News (@MDWLiveFeed) May 6, 2021

The country’s Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid condemned the attack. “Cowardly attacks like these have no place in our society,” he wrote on Twitter. “My thoughts and prayers are with President Nasheed and others injured in this attack, as well as their families.”