MK Stalin takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM along with 33 other ministers. Here’s the Cabinet list
Apart from being the chief minister, Stalin will also hold a number of other portfolios, including the home ministry.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin was sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Friday, ANI reported. The oath was administered by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
The DMK-led coalition won 159 seats in the 234-member Assembly. Stalin’s party alone managed to secure victory in 133 constituencies. The Congress won 18 seats, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi got four, the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won two each.
Apart from being the chief minister, Stalin will also hold the portfolios for home, public and general administration, all India services, district revenue officers, special programme implementation and welfare of differently-abled persons, a release from the governor’s office said.
A total of 34 ministers, including Stalin, took oath to form the new Cabinet in Tamil Nadu. DMK veterans Duraimurugan (water resources), KN Nehru (municipal administration), I Periyasamy (co-operation), K Ponmudi (higher education) and E V Velu (public works department) are among the senior Cabinet members who will be sworn in. KKSSR Ramachandran, another veteran and former minister, was sworn in as the revenue minister.
Palanivel Thiagarajan, a former investment banker, has been allocated finance and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi got the school education department. Former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian and party’s north Chennai strongman, PK Sekarbabu, are among those who would be first-time ministers.