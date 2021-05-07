Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced a complete lockdown from 6 am on Monday, May 10, to 6 am on May 24, reported ANI.

The chief minister said that the earlier Janata Curfew has not been successful as coronavirus cases are surging in the state. “All hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed,” he said. “Eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops can operate from 6-10 am.”

The state government had imposed a two-week lockdown from April 27 but used the term “close down” for the restrictions.

On Thursday, Karnataka reported 49,058 new coronavirus infections, taking the active caseload to 5,17,095 since the pandemic broke out in January last year, reported the Hindustan Times. With 328 deaths, the toll climbed to 17,212.

More details are awaited.