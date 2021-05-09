9.25 am: India registers 4,03,738 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections in the country to 2,22,96,414 since the pandemic broke out last year. The country’s toll climbed by 4,092 deaths to 2,42,362. India now has over 37 lakh active cases and 1,83,17,404 recoveries. This is the fifth time after May 1, when the count rose by more than 4 lakh.

8.55 am: Twenty-three coronavirus patients left civic body-run Hindu Rao Hospital between April 19 and May 6 without informing anyone, PTI reports, quoting the North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor.

“It is happening even in Delhi government hospitals,” claims Mayor Jai Prakash.

8.52 am: In India, there are over 9 lakh coronavirus patients who are on oxygen support, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. He adds that more than 1.70 lakh are on ventilators.

8.49 am: “Oxygen Express” reaches Nagpur from Odisha’s Angul, tweets Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

8.45 am: World Health Organization’s Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan warns a Covid-19 variant spreading in India is more contagious and may be dodging vaccine protections, contributing to the country’s explosive outbreak, reports AFP.

8.38 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday: