Coronavirus: India registers over 4 lakh cases, more than 4,000 deaths in a day once again
A top scientist from WHO warned that a variant in India might be evading the protection offered by vaccines.
India on Sunday registered 4,03,738 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections in the country to 2,22,96,414 since the pandemic broke out last year. The country’s toll climbed by 4,092 deaths to 2,42,362. India now has over 37 lakh active cases and 1,83,17,404 recoveries.
Over nine lakh coronavirus patients in the country are on oxygen support, while more than 1.70 lakh are on ventilators, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.
Meanwhile, World Health Organization’s Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan warned a Covid-19 variant spreading in India is more contagious and may be dodging vaccine protections.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected 15.72 crore people and killed over 32.78 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 9.33 crore people have recovered from the infection.
Live updates
8.55 am: Twenty-three coronavirus patients left civic body-run Hindu Rao Hospital between April 19 and May 6 without informing anyone, PTI reports, quoting the North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor.
“It is happening even in Delhi government hospitals,” claims Mayor Jai Prakash.
8.49 am: “Oxygen Express” reaches Nagpur from Odisha’s Angul, tweets Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.
8.38 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- India on Saturday recorded 4,187 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest ever since the pandemic broke out last year, as a fierce second wave continued to overwhelm the country’s hospitals. With this, the toll rose to 2,38,270. The country recorded 4,01,078 new cases in 24 hours, taking the tally of infections in the country to 2,18,92,676.
- The Drugs Controller General of India gave approval for emergency use to an oral drug for the treatment of moderate to severe coronavirus patients.
- The Supreme Court constituted a 12-member national task force to streamline oxygen allocation and to ensure that essential drugs and medicines are available to medical facilities.
- The Centre instructed states to first vaccinate those who are yet to receive their second dose of the Covid vaccine before beginning to inoculate the 18–44 age group.
- Union health ministry said that a positive coronavirus report will no longer be needed for hospitals to admit Covid-19 patients.