The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday announced Himanta Biswa Sarma as the new chief minister of Assam, ANI reported, quoting Union Agriculture minister Narendra Tomar. The decision was taken at a legislature party meeting of the newly-elected MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Guwahati.

Earlier on Sunday, incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tendered his resignation to Governor Jagadish Mukhi.

The party meeting started on Sunday afternoon, soon after Sonowal met the governor. Party leaders Tomar, BL Santosh, Baijayant Jay Panda and Ajay Jamwal also took part in the meeting apart from the MLAs.

On Saturday, both Sonowal and Sarma held separate meetings with BJP president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Santosh who is the party’s general secretary (organisation), The Indian Express reported.

The BJP had not announced the new chief minister of Assam even after it won a clear majority in the state. The saffron party alone won 60 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly, while its National Democratic Alliance bagged a total of 75 seats.