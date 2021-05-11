Coronavirus: India registers 3.29 lakh new cases, 3,876 more fatalities
The WHO said the B.1.617 variant of coronavirus first identified in India last year had been classified as a ‘variant of global concern’.
India on Tuesday recorded 3,29,942 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of infections in the country to 2,29,92,517 since the pandemic broke out in the country January 2020. The toll climbed by 3,876 to 2,49,992.
The World Health Organisation on Monday said the B.1.617 variant of coronavirus first identified in India last year had been classified as a “variant of global concern”.
The coronavirus has now infected 15.86 crore people across the world and killed over 32.99 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 9.46 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
11.34 am: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi takes dig at government’s mobile apps Aarogya Setu and CoWIN
“Message to the app-dependent PM Modi government: Unfortunately, Covid-19 is spreading to those who do not have internet facility-that is, more than half the population of the country!” tweets Gandhi. “Apps like ‘Unqualified Setu and NoWin’ will not save, but rather two jabs of vaccine will.”
11.31 am: Doctors warn against practice of using cow dung in the belief it will treat Covid-19, saying there is no scientific evidence for its effectiveness and that it risks spreading other diseases, reports The Wire.
11.30 am: Actor Sonu Sood says he will import oxygen cylinders from France to help states worst-hit by pandemic, including Delhi and Mumbai, reports NDTV.
11.23 am: At least 50 current and retired staff at Aligarh Muslim University have succumbed to Covid-19 in the past three weeks, the Hindustan Times reports, quoting officials.
11.22 am: Odisha reports its first case of mucormycosis or “black fungus” in a 71-year-old Covid patient with a known history of uncontrolled diabetes, PTI reports quoting officials.
11.20 am: Microblogging site Twitter donates $15 million (over Rs 110 crore) to help address the coronavirus crisis in India, the platform’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey says in a tweet.
11.15 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the state will not be able to spare oxygen for its neighbours due to a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 patients in the state, reports the Hindustan Times.
11.14 am: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claims the Centre has cleared only 3.5 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine for the national capital in May even though the Aam Aadmi Party government had placed orders for 1.34 crore doses with manufacturers, reports PTI.
11.12 am: Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city arrests four people, including director of a hospital for procuring and administering fake remdesivir drug, reports NDTV. Sarabjeet Singh Mokha, Director of Jabalpur’s City Hospital, is also the Vishwa Hindu Parishad president of the Narmada division.
11.08 am: Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray says the state is looking at the possibility of importing vaccines directly for the use of citizens in Mumbai, reports NDTV.
9.53 am: Indian Council of Medical Research releases data on testing. Till Tuesday, 30,56,00,187 people have been tested for Covid-19, of these 18,50,110 samples were tested on Tuesday alone.
9.53 am: Coronavirus vaccination camp scheduled to be held on May 11 and 13 at Delhi Airport cancelled due to non-availability of vaccines, ANI reports, quoting Air India official.
9.50 am: Air Force airlifts oxygen containers from Indonesian Capital Jakarta, reports ANI.
9.47 am: US Food and Drug Administration authorises Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use to those in the age group of 12-15.
9.42 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- India on Monday registered 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the tally of infections in the country to 2,26,62,575 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. With 3,754 deaths, the toll climbed to 2,46,116. Maharashtra and Mumbai on Monday reported their lowest single-day case counts since March.
- Dozens of decomposed bodies were seen floating in Ganga river in Bihar’s Buxar district on Monday morning.
- The Kerala government told the High Court that it had come up with a fee structure for various services in private hospitals. Meanwhile, the Haryana government announced additional restrictions, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said total lockdown will hamper livelihood of people