Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Tuesday formed an investigation panel after his predecessor, Manik Sarkar, alleged that he was attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party workers in the state, The Indian Express reported.

“The CM [chief minister] has ordered to form an inquiry committee headed by the district superintendent of police,” an official from the Chief Minister’s Office told The Indian Express. “It has to submit its report within the next 48 hours.”

The news came barely a week after Deb claimed that his government had put an end to decades of “culture of terror”, which allegedly started with the Left rule.

The alleged incident took place on Monday evening, when Sarkar, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, along with two of his colleagues was on his way to Shantirbazar to meet a party worker who was injured a day before in an instance of political violence.

Sarkar said that when they reached Shantirbazaar, the police denied them permission to go further. “So we were forced to walk,” he added.

On the way, Sarkar alleged that some BJP workers stopped his convoy and attacked him and others with eggs, stones, bottles and sticks, in the presence of police personnel. The former chief minister blamed senior police officials for the assault, saying they had refused to make proper security arrangements even though he had informed them in advance about his visit.

“There is jungle raj in the state,” he told reporters, according to the Hindustan Times. “Law and order has collapsed. It was a planned attack and I don’t think it could have been pulled off without the tacit support of the state leadership.”

The Left leader alleged that the ruling BJP was intensifying “their violent tactics” as it was afraid of the Communist Party in Tripura after its loss in the recently-concluded Assembly elections. “People will remember these incidents,” he said. “These will not be forgotten so easily. We have been targeted and it is unacceptable.”