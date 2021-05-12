Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud has tested positive for Covid-19, Bar and Bench reported on Wednesday. The judge was reportedly recovering well.

Chandrachud leads the Supreme Court bench, which has been hearing the suo motu case related to the shortages of oxygen and other critical aid amid a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He heard the case last via video conference on Monday. But the proceedings were deferred for Thursday because of some technical glitches, according to Bar and Bench. The case will not be heard on Thursday now, owing to the judge’s health.

During the last hearing on May 8, the Chandrachud-led bench had constituted a 12-member national task force to streamline oxygen allocation and to ensure that essential drugs and medicines are available to medical facilities.

The Supreme Court’s decision came at a time when India is facing an acute shortage of oxygen. Several states, including Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, have asked the Centre to increase the quota of oxygen allocated to them as coronavirus cases are rising at an unprecedented scale.

The members of the task force include medical experts and doctors from across the country. Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will act as the convenor of the task force, the court said in its order.